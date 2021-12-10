Every Big Announcement From The Game Awards 2021

The Game Awards featured over three hours of new game reveals, fancy CG trailers, and updates on previously announced games that had been radio silent. A lot of news came out of the event, so if you missed out on the festivities, we gathered all of the big headlines in one place to make it easier to catch-up. You won't find every single trailer or announcement here, but we gathered up the majority of the most eyebrow-raising news for your convenience. Be sure to also check out the full list of awards winners here.

Zelda-inspired Tunic finally gets a release date

Thirsty Suitors is a bizarre game about fighting your exes and disappointing your parents

Babylon's Fall by Platinum Games comes to PlayStation and PC in March

Homeworld 3 resurfaces with a new trailer

Supernatural action western Evil West gets its first gameplay trailer

Have A Nice Death lets you control the Grim Reaper in a stunning hand-drawn 2D action game

A multiplayer Texas Chainsaw Massacre game is one the way

The King of Fighters XV adds newcomer Krohnen to the roster

Quantic Dream reveals Stars Wars Eclipse, a narrative action game set in the High Republic era

The first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which hits theaters in March

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade comes to the Epic Game Store this month

A Wonder Woman game in the works by Middle-earth/F.E.A.R. developer Monolith

Silent Hill creator unveils his new game, Slitterhead

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen rolls out narrative-focused trailer

Ex-Bioware devs reveal new Victorian-era survival game, Nightingale

Tellgame announces episodic game based on The Expanse

Sonic Frontiers is announced as the first open-world 3D Sonic game

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course gets June release date

Alan Wake II announced for 2023

Somerville gets eerie, intriguing new trailer

Volition shows off new Saints Row gameplay trailer

Shapeshifting island-hopping game Tchia launches in Spring

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands introduces us to its characters and story

Horizon Forbbiden West video shows off new machines and outfits for Aloy

Star Trek: Resurgence is a new adventure game by ex-Tellgame developers

Forspoken gets a release date and a new trailer

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II gets stunning gameplay demo

Dune: Spice Wars is a new licensed strategy game coming to Early Access next year

Among Us is coming to VR

Iron Galaxy announces Rumbleverse, a free-to-play multiplayer brawler

Rocksteady premiers the first gameplay trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

A Plague Tale: Requiem shows off first rat-infested gameplay

Dying Light 2 Stay Human gets a new trailer ahead of its February launch

Co-op horror shooter GTFO gets a surprise 1.0 launch

A new trailer for beautiful sci-fi fantasy game Planet of Lana

The Matrix Awakens, an interactive Unreal Engine 5 experience, is announced and launched

New Elden Ring trailer teases even more of the game's mysteries

Embark Studios premieres new co-op shooter, Arc Raiders

The first trailer for Paramount+'s live-action Halo: The Series

What announcement from the show excited you the most? Let us know in the comments!