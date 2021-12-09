The Game Awards 2021

Our First Look At Halo The Series Premiered At The Game Awards

by John Carson on Dec 09, 2021 at 10:44 PM

Two days removed from the launch of Halo Infinite, we finally have our first look at Halo The Series, the long-awaited Paramount+ adaptation of gaming's favorite Spartan.

While there aren't any ring-like space mechanisms the games are named for, the initial peek at Halo The Series gave us plenty to be excited about. It features plenty of Spartans, interstellar asteroid civilizations, and most importantly, Master Chief doing a cool, heroic landing and pose in the sand. 

Dr. Halsey narrates the piece, likely speaking to John-117 about how she's counting on him to be special and he gives people hope. We get some beautiful shots of human cities, Chief exploring some stony ruins, and what looks to be a brilliantly-lit alien structure. The Covenant is said to play a large role as an antagonist in the series, though we don't catch a glimpse of the coalition of extraterrestrial races quite yet.

Halo The Series is produced in coordination with Showtime, Amblin Television, and 343 Industries. It stars Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief/John-117,  Natascha McElhone as Dr. Catherine Halsey, Bokeem Woodbine as Soren-066, and Jen Taylor reprising her role as the AI Cortana. The show hits Paramount+ sometime in 2022.

What did you think of the first substantive trailer for Halo The Series? Let us know in the comments!

John Carson
John Carson
Associate Editor
John likes to think of himself as a gaming Jack-of-all-trades. He'll give any game a shot just to know what it is. In his free time he can likely be found shuffling up Magic cards or trudging through an RPG.
