The Game Awards 2021

Tunic Release Date Reveal Kicks Off The Game Awards

by Jill Grodt on Dec 09, 2021 at 06:58 PM

Developer Andrew Shouldice has been working on Tunic for years without giving fans a solid release window. We now know the Zelda-inspired title featuring a heroic fox is coming in just a few months. The news came out during The Game Awards pre-show, usually reserved for smaller announcements, but, for indie fans, this might be the highlight of the night. 

Tunic is set to release on March 16 for Xbox consoles and PC. However, tonight's trailer had even more secrets to reveal than just the date, including new locales, tools, and enemies. In one previously unseen location, our vulpine sword wielder races across a narrow bridge glowing with neon pink light. Soon after, we see him use a whip-like item that Tunic uses to traverse long distances and bring ranged enemies into striking distance. And it looks like we are going to need all the help we can get because new opponents, like oversized, terrifying spiders are ready to take the protagonist down.

If you need more Tunic now and can't wait the few months until the game's spring release date, you can get your hands on a demo of Tunic today as part of Xbox's ongoing gaming festival celebrating The Game Awards. Xbox owners can hit the store anytime between today and December 21 to download the game's short preview for free. 

 

On
On
Off
Off
Jill Grodt
Jill Grodt
Associate Editor
Before writing about video games, Jill spent almost a decade working in Museums. Her favorite games combine her love of art, history, and storytelling with fun gameplay. If she isn't gaming in her spare time, she’s likely wrapped up in a good book.
Twitter

Products In This Article

Tuniccover

Tunic

Platform:
Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:

Popular Content

Feature
The Top 10 PlayStation 5 Games

The Top 10 PlayStation 5 Games

Feature
The Top 10 Games On Switch

The Top 10 Games On Switch

News
Halo Infinite Release Times Are A Little Later Than Expected

Halo Infinite Release Times Are A Little Later Than Expected

Feature
Top 10 Shooters To Play Right Now

Top 10 Shooters To Play Right Now

Review
Halo Infinite Review – A Return To Form, And Something New

Halo Infinite Review – A Return To Form, And Something New

Feature
The Top 10 Xbox Series X Games

The Top 10 Xbox Series X Games

gamer culture
The Marvel Cinematic Universe Has Found Its Daredevil (Again)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe Has Found Its Daredevil (Again)

News
You Can’t Replay Halo Infinite Campaign Missions, But 343 Industries Is Working On A Feature To Change That

You Can’t Replay Halo Infinite Campaign Missions, But 343 Industries Is Working On A Feature To Change That

News
Sony Vice President Fired After Getting Caught In Alleged Pedophile Sting

Sony Vice President Fired After Getting Caught In Alleged Pedophile Sting

DLC
Flowers For Your Spartans! Here&#039;s What Is In Halo Infinite&#039;s Shop This Week

Flowers For Your Spartans! Here's What Is In Halo Infinite's Shop This Week