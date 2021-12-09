Explore Tchia When It Arrives Spring 2022

At The Game Awards 2021, we got a nice, new look at the upcoming exploration game Tchia. The game is inspired by New Caledonia, a tiny island in the Pacific Ocean, and has you engaging in all kinds of exploration activities like swimming, gliding, sailing, climbing, and more. You get to interact with island inhabitants, play music, customize your boat, and even take control of a wide range of animals. That's right, you can soul jump around to actually become animals.

Get creative with it by swimming around hard-to-traverse water as a fish, or dig up some fun stuff as a dog. Many interesting tools can be used to help complete your tasks, including a compass, camera, and flashlight. A vast range of cosmetics for your character can also be unlocked. There are definitely some extremely chill vibes going around as you take in the wonderful sea air and interact with an enchanting environment. You can check out the tropical tranquility right here in the trailer!

So how about a release date? A screen from the new trailer indicates that the game is launching in Spring 2022 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Epic Games Store on PC.