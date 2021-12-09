The Game Awards 2021

Explore Tchia When It Arrives Spring 2022

by Daniel Tack on Dec 09, 2021 at 08:55 PM

At The Game Awards 2021, we got a nice, new look at the upcoming exploration game Tchia. The game is inspired by New Caledonia, a tiny island in the Pacific Ocean, and has you engaging in all kinds of exploration activities like swimming, gliding, sailing, climbing, and more. You get to interact with island inhabitants, play music, customize your boat, and even take control of a wide range of animals. That's right, you can soul jump around to actually become animals.

Get creative with it by swimming around hard-to-traverse water as a fish, or dig up some fun stuff as a dog. Many interesting tools can be used to help complete your tasks, including a compass, camera, and flashlight. A vast range of cosmetics for your character can also be unlocked. There are definitely some extremely chill vibes going around as you take in the wonderful sea air and interact with an enchanting environment. You can check out the tropical tranquility right here in the trailer!

So how about a release date? A screen from the new trailer indicates that the game is launching in Spring 2022 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Epic Games Store on PC.

On
On
Off
Off
Daniel Tack
Daniel Tack
Senior Editor
Daniel has been at Game Informer for seven years, specializing in multiplayer titles and PC games. When he's not speculating on the future of the industry, you can find him exploring vast online worlds — and probably streaming the experience.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Tchiacover

Tchia

Platform:
PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC
Release Date:
2022

Popular Content

Feature
The Top 10 PlayStation 5 Games

The Top 10 PlayStation 5 Games

Feature
The Top 10 Games On Switch

The Top 10 Games On Switch

News
Halo Infinite Release Times Are A Little Later Than Expected

Halo Infinite Release Times Are A Little Later Than Expected

Feature
Top 10 Shooters To Play Right Now

Top 10 Shooters To Play Right Now

Review
Halo Infinite Review – A Return To Form, And Something New

Halo Infinite Review – A Return To Form, And Something New

Feature
The Top 10 Xbox Series X Games

The Top 10 Xbox Series X Games

gamer culture
The Marvel Cinematic Universe Has Found Its Daredevil (Again)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe Has Found Its Daredevil (Again)

News
You Can’t Replay Halo Infinite Campaign Missions, But 343 Industries Is Working On A Feature To Change That

You Can’t Replay Halo Infinite Campaign Missions, But 343 Industries Is Working On A Feature To Change That

News
Sony Vice President Fired After Getting Caught In Alleged Pedophile Sting

Sony Vice President Fired After Getting Caught In Alleged Pedophile Sting

DLC
Flowers For Your Spartans! Here&#039;s What Is In Halo Infinite&#039;s Shop This Week

Flowers For Your Spartans! Here's What Is In Halo Infinite's Shop This Week