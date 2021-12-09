New Saints Row Gameplay Shown At The Game Awards

Tonight during The Game Awards, Deep Silver Volition showed off a new trailer for its upcoming Saints Row reboot. There wasn't any news in the trailer that people didn't already know – especially if they read Game Informer's cover story a few months back – but it was a new look, regardless.

In the trailer, we see a variety of the game's different gangs, looks at the story, and its open-world mayhem – including, but not limited to, a helicopter swinging a car around like a wrecking ball, tanks wrecking shop, men getting kicked in the groin, and lots and lots of explosions. It's like 2012 all over again.

Check out the trailer below.

Saints Row will be released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on August 23, 2022.