The Game Awards 2021

New Saints Row Gameplay Shown At The Game Awards

by Blake Hester on Dec 09, 2021 at 08:52 PM

Tonight during The Game Awards, Deep Silver Volition showed off a new trailer for its upcoming Saints Row reboot. There wasn't any news in the trailer that people didn't already know – especially if they read Game Informer's cover story a few months back – but it was a new look, regardless. 

In the trailer, we see a variety of the game's different gangs, looks at the story, and its open-world mayhem – including, but not limited to, a helicopter swinging a car around like a wrecking ball, tanks wrecking shop, men getting kicked in the groin, and lots and lots of explosions. It's like 2012 all over again. 

Check out the trailer below.

Saints Row will be released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on August 23, 2022.

Blake Hester
Blake Hester
Senior Associate Editor
Blake Hester has been writing about the video game industry since 2015. Before joining Game Informer he freelanced for outlets such as Polygon, Vice, USG, and Rolling Stone.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Saints Rowcover

Saints Row

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:

