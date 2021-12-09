The Game Awards 2021

Sonic Frontiers Drops The Blue Blur Into His First Open World Game

by Marcus Stewart on Dec 09, 2021 at 08:18 PM

Tonight’s Game Awards revealed that Sonic Frontiers is the official title for the next 3D Sonic game, and the hedgehog is expanding his horizons to a bigger world than ever. 

Frontiers is an open-world game – or open-zone as Sega describes it – developed by Sonic Team Japan and led by Sonic Forces/Sonic Lost World director, Morio Kishimoto. Sonic embarks on an adventure to the Starfall Islands, a collection of forests, deserts, waterfalls, among other biomes. It's unsure what to expect, but based on the trailer, Sonic has some titanic opposition standing in his way.

Sonic Frontiers doesn’t have an exact release date, but it’s coming during the 2022 holiday season for current and last-gen consoles. It’s cool to see Sonic tackling a true open-world for the first time. Hopefully, it borrows some tips from another high-speed 3D platformer, Solar Ash.

What do you think of Sonic Frontiers? Do you believe Sonic can work in an open world? Let us know in the comments!

Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Sonic Frontiers

Sonic Frontiers

Release Date:
2022

