Thirsty Suitors Lets You Fight Your Exes And Disappoint Your Parents

Falcon Age developers Outerloop Games have announced Thirsty Suitors, a stylized story-driven adventure where you play as Jala, a woman who finds herself having to deal with old mistakes and family issues when returning home for her sister's wedding. It was shown off as a part of The Game Awards pre-show festivities.

Thirsty Suitors' debut trailer shows it will be anything but the typical self-reflecting indie drama. While Jala will be reconciling with her immigrant family and their customs (along with a barrage of suitors set up by her grandmother), she'll also have to contend with the various exes she left in her hometown. Along the way, Jala will participate in turn-based battles, skateboarding challenges, and intense cooking scenes, which all look flashy and fun.

Outerloop Games is a studio that prides itself on its composition of underrepresented cultures and the ability to surface those cultures in the games it makes, with Thirsty Suitors having a heavily Indian influence on its style and character heritage. In a press release, Thirsty Suitor director and co-founder of Outerloop, Chandana Ekanayake, says, "Our mission at Outerloop Games is to create accessible games about underrepresented cultures, and Thirsty Suitors will give players a glimpse into our teams’ personal experiences growing up, which might be vastly different from what players have experienced themselves."

Thirsty Suitors, which is being published by Annapurna Interactive, does not have a released date, with the trailer only sharing that it's coming soon. Nor do we know which platforms it will appear on. But, fear not, we'll be sure to let you know when that information becomes available.