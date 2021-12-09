The Game Awards 2021
    6286041471001

    Thirsty Suitors Lets You Fight Your Exes And Disappoint Your Parents

    by John Carson on Dec 09, 2021 at 06:52 PM

    Falcon Age developers Outerloop Games have announced Thirsty Suitors, a stylized story-driven adventure where you play as Jala, a woman who finds herself having to deal with old mistakes and family issues when returning home for her sister's wedding. It was shown off as a part of The Game Awards pre-show festivities.

    Thirsty Suitors' debut trailer shows it will be anything but the typical self-reflecting indie drama. While Jala will be reconciling with her immigrant family and their customs (along with a barrage of suitors set up by her grandmother), she'll also have to contend with the various exes she left in her hometown. Along the way, Jala will participate in turn-based battles, skateboarding challenges, and intense cooking scenes, which all look flashy and fun. 

    Outerloop Games is a studio that prides itself on its composition of underrepresented cultures and the ability to surface those cultures in the games it makes, with Thirsty Suitors having a heavily Indian influence on its style and character heritage. In a press release, Thirsty Suitor director and co-founder of Outerloop, Chandana Ekanayake, says, "Our mission at Outerloop Games is to create accessible games about underrepresented cultures, and Thirsty Suitors will give players a glimpse into our teams’ personal experiences growing up, which might be vastly different from what players have experienced themselves."

    Thirsty Suitors, which is being published by Annapurna Interactive, does not have a released date, with the trailer only sharing that it's coming soon. Nor do we know which platforms it will appear on. But, fear not, we'll be sure to let you know when that information becomes available.

    On
    On
    Off
    Off
    John Carson
    John Carson
    Associate Editor
    John likes to think of himself as a gaming Jack-of-all-trades. He'll give any game a shot just to know what it is. In his free time he can likely be found shuffling up Magic cards or trudging through an RPG.
    Email Twitter

    Popular Content

    Feature
    The Top 10 PlayStation 5 Games

    The Top 10 PlayStation 5 Games

    Feature
    The Top 10 Games On Switch

    The Top 10 Games On Switch

    News
    Halo Infinite Release Times Are A Little Later Than Expected

    Halo Infinite Release Times Are A Little Later Than Expected

    Feature
    Top 10 Shooters To Play Right Now

    Top 10 Shooters To Play Right Now

    Review
    Halo Infinite Review – A Return To Form, And Something New

    Halo Infinite Review – A Return To Form, And Something New

    Feature
    The Top 10 Xbox Series X Games

    The Top 10 Xbox Series X Games

    gamer culture
    The Marvel Cinematic Universe Has Found Its Daredevil (Again)

    The Marvel Cinematic Universe Has Found Its Daredevil (Again)

    News
    You Can’t Replay Halo Infinite Campaign Missions, But 343 Industries Is Working On A Feature To Change That

    You Can’t Replay Halo Infinite Campaign Missions, But 343 Industries Is Working On A Feature To Change That

    News
    Sony Vice President Fired After Getting Caught In Alleged Pedophile Sting

    Sony Vice President Fired After Getting Caught In Alleged Pedophile Sting

    DLC
    Flowers For Your Spartans! Here&#039;s What Is In Halo Infinite&#039;s Shop This Week

    Flowers For Your Spartans! Here's What Is In Halo Infinite's Shop This Week