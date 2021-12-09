Forspoken Gets A Release Date And New Trailer Introducing Frey's Adversary

Forspoken is an upcoming action/role-playing game from Square Enix's Luminous Productions, and it has some top-tier talent behind it. The game's writing team includes Gary Whitta, Amy Hennig, Allison Rymer, and Todd Stashwick, to name a few. But we still haven't seen much about the game, which centers on a young woman named Frey who gets transported from New York City to a fantastical world. A new trailer shown at The Game Awards tonight changed that, introducing us to one of Frey's adversaries, played by Pollyanna McIntosh (The Walking Dead).

In the trailer, Frey begs to go home and says she doesn't know how she got to this strange world. But it looks like she's not exactly having a great time, as she has to contend with fire-breathing dragons and other animal and human threats attacking her. And she's pretty much getting blamed for everything, with people saying she trespassed on the land and set this battle into motion. Thankfully, she has some cool magic at her disposal, and what looks like a hoverboard to get around with ease. You can watch the trailer above to see it all in action.

Forspoken launches on May 24 for PS5 and PC. The game is said to leverage the graphical capabilities of Sony's new system, with ray tracing and procedural generation.