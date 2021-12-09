The Game Awards 2021

GTFO Is Out Now

by Matt Miller on Dec 09, 2021

We’ve known about the co-op horror FPS called GTFO for a long time now, and the game has been in Early Access for exactly two years. For the game’s second anniversary of play, 10 Chambers Collective has released the full launch version.

GTFO follows a group of prisoners who are sent down into a dangerous crater by a mysterious individual named the Warden, there to scavenge for supplies and weapons and complete a variety of tasks. The action focuses on four-player teamwork, where you must balance stealth and more active combat situations to survive and escape. The game has won praise in its early access phase for its tense action and scary moments.

The game is now available to play in full on PC, and you can watch the gameplay trailer below.

 

Matt Miller
Matt Miller
Magazine Content Director
Matt Miller has been with Game Informer since 2004. He has a special interest in the evolution of game design, the tabletop hobby, and the crafting of interactive narrative.
