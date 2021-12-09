GTFO Is Out Now

We’ve known about the co-op horror FPS called GTFO for a long time now, and the game has been in Early Access for exactly two years. For the game’s second anniversary of play, 10 Chambers Collective has released the full launch version.

GTFO follows a group of prisoners who are sent down into a dangerous crater by a mysterious individual named the Warden, there to scavenge for supplies and weapons and complete a variety of tasks. The action focuses on four-player teamwork, where you must balance stealth and more active combat situations to survive and escape. The game has won praise in its early access phase for its tense action and scary moments.

The game is now available to play in full on PC, and you can watch the gameplay trailer below.