Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course Launches Next June

Following a snazzy live performance at The Game Awards, the long-awaited DLC for Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course, made its first peep in months with a new trailer and, best of all, a release date.

Mark June 30, 2022 as the day you'll control new playable character Ms. Chalice to tackle a new island filled with wacky new bosses. These foes are sure to be a challenge (this is Cuphead, after all), so thankfully you'll be outfitted with weapons and magical charms. Check it out in the trailer below:

What do you think about this new look at The Delicious Last Course? Let us know in the comments!