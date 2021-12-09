The Game Awards 2021

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course Launches Next June

by Marcus Stewart on Dec 09, 2021 at 08:26 PM

Following a snazzy live performance at The Game Awards, the long-awaited DLC for Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course, made its first peep in months with a new trailer and, best of all, a release date. 

Mark June 30, 2022 as the day you'll control new playable character Ms. Chalice to tackle a new island filled with wacky new bosses. These foes are sure to be a challenge (this is Cuphead, after all), so thankfully you'll be outfitted with weapons and magical charms. Check it out in the trailer below:

What do you think about this new look at The Delicious Last Course? Let us know in the comments! 

On
On
Off
Off
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Cupheadcover

Cuphead

Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
Release Date:
September 29, 2017 (Xbox One, PC, Mac), 
April 18, 2019 (Switch), 
July 28, 2020 (PlayStation 4)

Popular Content

Feature
The Top 10 PlayStation 5 Games

The Top 10 PlayStation 5 Games

Feature
The Top 10 Games On Switch

The Top 10 Games On Switch

News
Halo Infinite Release Times Are A Little Later Than Expected

Halo Infinite Release Times Are A Little Later Than Expected

Feature
Top 10 Shooters To Play Right Now

Top 10 Shooters To Play Right Now

Review
Halo Infinite Review – A Return To Form, And Something New

Halo Infinite Review – A Return To Form, And Something New

Feature
The Top 10 Xbox Series X Games

The Top 10 Xbox Series X Games

gamer culture
The Marvel Cinematic Universe Has Found Its Daredevil (Again)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe Has Found Its Daredevil (Again)

News
You Can’t Replay Halo Infinite Campaign Missions, But 343 Industries Is Working On A Feature To Change That

You Can’t Replay Halo Infinite Campaign Missions, But 343 Industries Is Working On A Feature To Change That

News
Sony Vice President Fired After Getting Caught In Alleged Pedophile Sting

Sony Vice President Fired After Getting Caught In Alleged Pedophile Sting

DLC
Flowers For Your Spartans! Here&#039;s What Is In Halo Infinite&#039;s Shop This Week

Flowers For Your Spartans! Here's What Is In Halo Infinite's Shop This Week