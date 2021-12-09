Multiplayer Texas Chain Saw Massacre Game Announced

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is now making its way to the multiplayer game space. Today at The Game Awards, a brief teaser made the reveal. No gameplay was shown, but we did get a look at the small quiet town before Leatherface made his presence known.

The clip, which you can above, shows Leatherface's bloody tools, including a yellow chainsaw. As a body swings upside down, it screams in terror as the chainsaw revs and blood splatters all over his face. "Texas Chain Saw Massacre: a multiplayer horror game based on true events" then flashes across the screen. Maybe it's taking a cue from the film, which marketed itself as being based on true events, but the plot was largely fictional with only minor details inspired by murder Ed Gein.

Fear the Gun and SumoDigitalLtd - Nottingham are behind the multiplayer horror game, which its official Twitter calls: "an authentic gaming experience based on the groundbreaking 1974 film." No platforms were confirmed at this time.

You can visit the game's official site here.