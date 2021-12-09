The Game Awards 2021
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wAyQw3GT5GI

    Multiplayer Texas Chain Saw Massacre Game Announced

    by Kimberley Wallace on Dec 09, 2021 at 07:04 PM

    The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is now making its way to the multiplayer game space. Today at The Game Awards, a brief teaser made the reveal. No gameplay was shown, but we did get a look at the small quiet town before Leatherface made his presence known. 

    The clip, which you can above, shows Leatherface's bloody tools, including a yellow chainsaw. As a body swings upside down, it screams in terror as the chainsaw revs and blood splatters all over his face. "Texas Chain Saw Massacre: a multiplayer horror game based on true events" then flashes across the screen. Maybe it's taking a cue from the film, which marketed itself as being based on true events, but the plot was largely fictional with only minor details inspired by murder Ed Gein.

    Fear the Gun and SumoDigitalLtd - Nottingham are behind the multiplayer horror game, which its official Twitter calls: "an authentic gaming experience based on the groundbreaking 1974 film." No platforms were confirmed at this time.

    You can visit the game's official site here.

    On
    On
    Off
    Off
    Kimberley Wallace
    Kimberley Wallace
    Features Editor
    Kimberley is usually playing the latest RPG, sports title, or narrative-driven experience. She has also amassed more than two hundred Stanley Cups while playing as the Blackhawks in various NHL games.
    Email Twitter

    Popular Content

    Feature
    The Top 10 PlayStation 5 Games

    The Top 10 PlayStation 5 Games

    Feature
    The Top 10 Games On Switch

    The Top 10 Games On Switch

    News
    Halo Infinite Release Times Are A Little Later Than Expected

    Halo Infinite Release Times Are A Little Later Than Expected

    Feature
    Top 10 Shooters To Play Right Now

    Top 10 Shooters To Play Right Now

    Review
    Halo Infinite Review – A Return To Form, And Something New

    Halo Infinite Review – A Return To Form, And Something New

    Feature
    The Top 10 Xbox Series X Games

    The Top 10 Xbox Series X Games

    gamer culture
    The Marvel Cinematic Universe Has Found Its Daredevil (Again)

    The Marvel Cinematic Universe Has Found Its Daredevil (Again)

    News
    You Can’t Replay Halo Infinite Campaign Missions, But 343 Industries Is Working On A Feature To Change That

    You Can’t Replay Halo Infinite Campaign Missions, But 343 Industries Is Working On A Feature To Change That

    News
    Sony Vice President Fired After Getting Caught In Alleged Pedophile Sting

    Sony Vice President Fired After Getting Caught In Alleged Pedophile Sting

    DLC
    Flowers For Your Spartans! Here&#039;s What Is In Halo Infinite&#039;s Shop This Week

    Flowers For Your Spartans! Here's What Is In Halo Infinite's Shop This Week