The Game Awards 2021

Meet The Characters Playing Tiny Tina's Game In A New Wonderlands Trailer

by John Carson on Dec 09, 2021 at 08:55 PM

Gearbox debuted a new look at Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands with a trailer at The Game Awards focusing on the fantasy looter shooter’s story and characters.

Will Arnett’s voice as The Dragon Lord opens the trailer, where a tome titled Bunkers & Badasses sprawls open, introducing the player’s role of The Fatemaker. This moniker explains itself pretty well! Soon after, we meet Valentine (Andy Samberg), one of the characters in your B&B campaign, who also introduces his “scary, stabby” friend, a robot named Frette.

A press release from Gearbox breaks down some of the characters we see in the trailer and will meet during our time with Tiny Tina (Ashly Burch). Valentine likens himself to a dashing rogue, while others pin him as a “washed-up, low-rent space pirate.” Also joining the playgroup is Frette, a former accounting bot who found herself traveling with Valentine after a “chance encounter” that resulted in her former employer “filing for Bankruptcy While Currently On Fire,” which is said to be legally different from regular bankruptcy.

Rounding out the team is Torgue, the famed Borderlands weapons manufacturer with a persona not unlike a professional wrestler. You can see him in the trailer jamming on a very complex-looking guitar, filling the role of the bard in Tina’s tabletop RPG. Speaking of which, Wonderlands has players moving around a tabletop overworld where fourth-wall-breaking objects like cheese puffs and bottlecap bridges enhance the sense of these characters sitting around a table, playing Bunkers & Badasses.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands launches on March 25 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Epic Games Store will be the exclusive home for the PC version at launch, with other PC marketplaces receiving the game later in 2022.

Do you like the tabletop RPG trappings of Wonderlands? How do the characters look so far? Let us know in the comments!

