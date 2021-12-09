Star Trek: Resurgence Is A New Telltale-Inspired Adventure Game

This year’s Game Awards has been full of great announcements and reveals, but if you’re a Trekkie, you might be most interested in Dramatic Labs’ reveal of a new adventure game that lets players explore a distant corner of the galaxy aboard one of Starfleet’s news ships, the U.S.S. Resolute.

Star Trek: Resurgence is billed as a third-person choice-driven adventure game centering on two new characters, first officer Jara Rydek and engineer Carter Diaz. Set shortly after the events of Star Trek: The Next Generation, Resurgence follows the crew of the Resolute as they unravel a sinister mystery between two alien civilizations that threatens to erupt into all-out war. While Resurgence is a wholly original story, Dramatic Labs also teased the fans might recognize a familiar face or two along the way.

It’s worth noting that Dramatic Labs is composed of people with experience in the adventure space, as the team is comprised of veterans from Telltale Games, and many of Dramatic Labs’ devs worked on games such as The Walking Dead, The Wolf Among Us, Game of Thrones, and Batman.

“As fans of Star Trek, it’s truly an honor to be crafting a story which puts players right in the heart of the action, where significant choices and decisions will affect the entire narrative,” said Dramatic Labs founder Kevin Bruner. “Built from the ground up using Epic’s Unreal engine and our proprietary narrative engine, this game showcases our team’s evolution in creating thought-provoking story-rich adventures.”

Star Trek: Resurgence is scheduled for release next Spring for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC as an Epic Games Store exclusive.