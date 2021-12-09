More Elden Ring Mysteries Surface In New Trailer

Previous trailers and tons of footage from the closed Network Test have given players a decent amount of information to pick apart and sort through regarding the upcoming From Software action-RPG Elden Ring. Today at The Game Awards 2021, we were treated to yet another taste of what's to come. Suppose you're looking for more information on Elden Ring. In that case, you might want to check out an extensive write-up of everything we discovered in hours and hours of wandering around the Network Test – or join us on video for some hot and spicy commentary. Today, players got a little more context about the world that From Software and G.R.R. Martin have created for Elden Ring. Check out the entire trailer below.

The trailer details the downfall of the demigods, with some style and flair. Wars raged between the demigods, with a grand battle between two champions. A mysterious character narrates the whole thing, and all it does is raise more questions. Well, hopefully, we'll have some answers – and can start exploring – soon enough.

What do you think this means for Elden Ring? After Bloodborne's mid-game surprise shift, I think everyone's anticipating that there are plenty of exciting secrets in store. These games are often better experienced without a full spoiler suite. Still, it's likely that any big revelations and surprises will be saved for post-launch as we continue to see parts and pieces stitched together from the early-game experience. What did you think of the trailer? Let us know in the comments! Elden Ring is slated to land on February 25, 2022 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.