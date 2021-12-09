The Game Awards 2021
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3BKASgkxK1g

    Cooperative Shooter Arc Raiders Makes Its Gameplay Debut

    by Kimberley Wallace on Dec 09, 2021 at 10:35 PM

    Arc Raiders is an upcoming free-to-play cooperative shooter by Embark Studios, which is comprised of previous DICE employees who worked on the Battlefield series. Embark took to The Game Awards to unveil its project, Arc Raiders, offering our first big look at the game in action.

    With Robyn's "Dancing On My Own" serving as the trailer's anthem, we were introduced to deadly mechanized threats coming from space that must be brought down with the cooperation of your squad. Plenty of gunfire and explosions naturally ensue. But then the trailer shows humongous mechanized beings that take up the entire screen, giving the fights a David versus Goliath feel. You are playing as the underdog and must work together with your team to shoot off enemy parts and make sure everyone stays alive. In one cool scene, a character launches toward the giant being and chucks a grenade right at its center. The trailer ends by saying: "They will never stop coming," and shows an armored baddie with red eyes rising. You can watch it for yourself above.

    The game's description on Steam says players will wield tools and gadgets to outsmart the enemy and use physics to their advantage for success. 

    Arc Raiders is set to come out in 2022 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. 

    On
    On
    Off
    Off
    Kimberley Wallace
    Kimberley Wallace
    Features Editor
    Kimberley is usually playing the latest RPG, sports title, or narrative-driven experience. She has also amassed more than two hundred Stanley Cups while playing as the Blackhawks in various NHL games.
    Email Twitter

    Popular Content

    Feature
    The Top 10 PlayStation 5 Games

    The Top 10 PlayStation 5 Games

    Feature
    The Top 10 Games On Switch

    The Top 10 Games On Switch

    News
    Halo Infinite Release Times Are A Little Later Than Expected

    Halo Infinite Release Times Are A Little Later Than Expected

    Feature
    Top 10 Shooters To Play Right Now

    Top 10 Shooters To Play Right Now

    Review
    Halo Infinite Review – A Return To Form, And Something New

    Halo Infinite Review – A Return To Form, And Something New

    Feature
    The Top 10 Xbox Series X Games

    The Top 10 Xbox Series X Games

    gamer culture
    The Marvel Cinematic Universe Has Found Its Daredevil (Again)

    The Marvel Cinematic Universe Has Found Its Daredevil (Again)

    News
    You Can’t Replay Halo Infinite Campaign Missions, But 343 Industries Is Working On A Feature To Change That

    You Can’t Replay Halo Infinite Campaign Missions, But 343 Industries Is Working On A Feature To Change That

    News
    Sony Vice President Fired After Getting Caught In Alleged Pedophile Sting

    Sony Vice President Fired After Getting Caught In Alleged Pedophile Sting

    DLC
    Flowers For Your Spartans! Here&#039;s What Is In Halo Infinite&#039;s Shop This Week

    Flowers For Your Spartans! Here's What Is In Halo Infinite's Shop This Week