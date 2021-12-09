Every Winner From The Game Awards 2021
The Game Awards have concluded and that means there are a lot of winners beaming over their new trophies. Who walked away with a prize? Who accumulated the most awards? You can check out the nominees here if you missed them, but here's a full list of winners:
Game of the Year – It Takes Two
Best Game Direction – Deathloop
Best Narrative – Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
Best Performance – Maggie Robertson (Alcina Dimitrescu/Resident Evil Village)
Best Multiplayer – It Takes Two
Best Ongoing Game – Final Fantasy XIV
Best Art Direction – Deathloop
Best Score & Music – Nier Replicant ver. 1.22474487139
Best Audio Design – Forza Horizon 5
Innovation in Accessibility – Forza Horizon 5
Games for Impact – Life is Strange: True Colors
Best Independent Game – Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Best Mobile Game – Genshin Impact
Player's Choice – Halo Infinite
Best Community Game – Final Fantasy XIV
Best Debut Indie Game – Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Best AR/VR Game – Resident Evil 4 VR
Content Creator of the Year – Dream
Best Action Game – Returnal
Best Action/Adventure Game – Metroid Dread
Best Role-Play Game – Tales of Arise
Most Anticipated Game – Elden Ring
Best Fighting Game – Guilty Gear Strive
Best Family Game – It Takes Two
Best Sim/Strategy Game – Age of Empires IV
Best Sports/Racing Game – Forza Horizon 5
Best eSports Game – League of Legends
Best eSports Athlete – S1mple
Best eSports Team – Natus Vincere
Best eSports Coach – Kim "kkOma" Jeong-gyun
Best eSports Event – 2021 League of Legends World Championship
You can also view the winners of last year's show here.