Every Winner From The Game Awards 2021

The Game Awards have concluded and that means there are a lot of winners beaming over their new trophies. Who walked away with a prize? Who accumulated the most awards? You can check out the nominees here if you missed them, but here's a full list of winners:

Game of the Year – It Takes Two

Best Game Direction – Deathloop

Best Narrative – Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Best Performance – Maggie Robertson (Alcina Dimitrescu/Resident Evil Village)

Best Multiplayer – It Takes Two

Best Ongoing Game – Final Fantasy XIV

Best Art Direction – Deathloop

Best Score & Music – Nier Replicant ver. 1.22474487139

Best Audio Design – Forza Horizon 5

Innovation in Accessibility – Forza Horizon 5

Games for Impact – Life is Strange: True Colors

Best Independent Game – Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Best Mobile Game – Genshin Impact

Player's Choice – Halo Infinite

Best Community Game – Final Fantasy XIV

Best Debut Indie Game – Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Best AR/VR Game – Resident Evil 4 VR

Content Creator of the Year – Dream

Best Action Game – Returnal

Best Action/Adventure Game – Metroid Dread

Best Role-Play Game – Tales of Arise

Most Anticipated Game – Elden Ring

Best Fighting Game – Guilty Gear Strive

Best Family Game – It Takes Two

Best Sim/Strategy Game – Age of Empires IV

Best Sports/Racing Game – Forza Horizon 5

Best eSports Game – League of Legends

Best eSports Athlete – S1mple

Best eSports Team – Natus Vincere

Best eSports Coach – Kim "kkOma" Jeong-gyun

Best eSports Event – 2021 League of Legends World Championship

You can also view the winners of last year's show here.