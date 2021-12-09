The Game Awards 2021

Every Winner From The Game Awards 2021

by Marcus Stewart on Dec 09, 2021 at 10:37 PM

The Game Awards have concluded and that means there are a lot of winners beaming over their new trophies. Who walked away with a prize? Who accumulated the most awards? You can check out the nominees here if you missed them, but here's a full list of winners: 

Game of the Year – It Takes Two

Best Game Direction – Deathloop

Best Narrative – Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Best Performance – Maggie Robertson (Alcina Dimitrescu/Resident Evil Village)

Best Multiplayer – It Takes Two

Best Ongoing Game – Final Fantasy XIV

Best Art Direction – Deathloop

Best Score & Music – Nier Replicant ver. 1.22474487139

Best Audio Design – Forza Horizon 5

Innovation in Accessibility – Forza Horizon 5

Games for Impact – Life is Strange: True Colors

Best Independent Game – Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Best Mobile Game – Genshin Impact

Player's Choice – Halo Infinite

Best Community Game – Final Fantasy XIV

Best Debut Indie Game – Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Best AR/VR Game – Resident Evil 4 VR

Content Creator of the Year – Dream

Best Action Game – Returnal

Best Action/Adventure Game – Metroid Dread

Best Role-Play Game – Tales of Arise

Most Anticipated Game – Elden Ring

Best Fighting Game – Guilty Gear Strive

Best Family Game – It Takes Two

Best Sim/Strategy Game – Age of Empires IV

Best Sports/Racing Game – Forza Horizon 5

Best eSports Game – League of Legends

Best eSports Athlete – S1mple

Best eSports Team – Natus Vincere

Best eSports Coach – Kim "kkOma" Jeong-gyun

Best eSports Event – 2021 League of Legends World Championship

You can also view the winners of last year's show here

On
On
Off
Off
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

It Takes Twocover

It Takes Two

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:
Deathloopcover

Deathloop

Platform:
PlayStation 5, PC
Release Date:
Marvel&#039;s Guardians of the Galaxycover

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Release Date:
Final Fantasy XIVcover

Final Fantasy XIV

Platform:
PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PC, Mac
Release Date:
March 31, 2011 (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PC, Mac), 
May 25, 2021 (PlayStation 5)
Life is Strange: True Colorscover

Life is Strange: True Colors

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia, PC
Release Date:
September 10, 2021 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, PC), 
December 7, 2021 (Switch)
Forza Horizon 5cover

Forza Horizon 5

Platform:
Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:
Kena: Bridge of Spiritscover

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Platform:
PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC
Release Date:
Returnalcover

Returnal

Platform:
PlayStation 5
Release Date:
Tales of Arisecover

Tales of Arise

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:
Metroid Dreadcover

Metroid Dread

Platform:
Switch
Release Date:

Popular Content

Feature
The Top 10 PlayStation 5 Games

The Top 10 PlayStation 5 Games

Feature
The Top 10 Games On Switch

The Top 10 Games On Switch

News
Halo Infinite Release Times Are A Little Later Than Expected

Halo Infinite Release Times Are A Little Later Than Expected

Feature
Top 10 Shooters To Play Right Now

Top 10 Shooters To Play Right Now

Review
Halo Infinite Review – A Return To Form, And Something New

Halo Infinite Review – A Return To Form, And Something New

Feature
The Top 10 Xbox Series X Games

The Top 10 Xbox Series X Games

gamer culture
The Marvel Cinematic Universe Has Found Its Daredevil (Again)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe Has Found Its Daredevil (Again)

News
You Can’t Replay Halo Infinite Campaign Missions, But 343 Industries Is Working On A Feature To Change That

You Can’t Replay Halo Infinite Campaign Missions, But 343 Industries Is Working On A Feature To Change That

News
Sony Vice President Fired After Getting Caught In Alleged Pedophile Sting

Sony Vice President Fired After Getting Caught In Alleged Pedophile Sting

DLC
Flowers For Your Spartans! Here&#039;s What Is In Halo Infinite&#039;s Shop This Week

Flowers For Your Spartans! Here's What Is In Halo Infinite's Shop This Week