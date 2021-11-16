Here Are The Nominees For The Game Awards 2021

The Game Awards (hosted by Geoff Keighley) airs on December 9 live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. We already know the in-person event will showcase a significant number of new and upcoming titles, but celebrating 2021’s most outstanding games remains the heart of the show. Today, we learned the nominees for each category, which you can vote on right now at the Game Awards official website.

The nominees are:

Game of the Year

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Best Game Direction

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Returnal

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Best Narrative

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Life is Strange: True Colors

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

Best Performance

Erika Mori (Alex Chen/Life is Strange: True Colors)

Giancarlo Esposito (Antón Castillo/Far Cry 6)

Jason Kelly (Colt Vahn/Deathloop)

Maggie Robertson (Alcina Dimitrescu/Resident Evil Village)

Ozioma Akagha (Julianna Blake/Deathloop)

Best Multiplayer

Back 4 Blood

Knockout City

It Takes Two

Monster Hunter Rise

New World

Valheim

Best Ongoing Game

Apex Legends

Call of Duty: Warzone

Final Fantasy XIV

Genshin Impact

Fortnite

Best Art Direction

Deathloop

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Artful Escape

Best Score & Music

Cyberpunk 2077

Deathloop

Nier Replicant ver. 1.22474487139

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

The Artful Escape

Best Audio Design

Deathloop

Forza Horizon 5

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Returnal

Innovation in Accessibility

Far Cry 6

Forza Horizon 5

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown

Games for Impact

Before Your Eyes

Boyfriend Dungeon

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Life is Strange: True Colors

No Longer Home

Best Independent Game

Death’s Door

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Inscryption

Loop Hero

Twelve Minutes

Best Mobile Game

Fantasian

Genshin Impact

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Marvel Future Revolution

Pokémon Unite

Best Community Support

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Best Debut Indie Game

Kena: Bridge of Spirts

Sable

The Artful Escape

The Forgotten City

Valheim

Best AR/VR Game

Hitman III

I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and the Liar

Lone Echo II

Resident Evil 4 VR

Sniper Elite VR

Content Creator of the Year

Dream

Fuslie

Gaules

Ibai

The Grefg

Best Action Game

Back 4 Blood

Chivalry II

Deathloop

Far Cry 6

Returnal

Best Action/Adventure Game

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Metroid Dread

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Psychonauts 2

Best Role-Playing Game

Cyberpunk 2077

Monster Hunter Rise

Scarlet Nexus

Shin Megami Tensei V

Tales of Arise

Most Anticipated Game

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

The Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Starfield

Best Fighting Game

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles

Guilty Gear -Strive-

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown

Best Family Game

It Takes Two

Mario Party Superstars

New Pokémon Snap

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Warioware: Get It Together!

Best Sim/Strategy Game

Age of Empires IV

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

Humankind

Inscryption

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Best Sports/Racing Game

F1 2021

FIFA 2022

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Forza Horizon 5

Riders Republic

Best eSports Game

Call of Duty

CS:GO

Dota 2

League of Legends

Valorant

Best eSports Athlete

Collapse

S1mple

Showmaker

Tenz

Simp

Best eSports Team

Atlanta Faze (Call of Duty)

DWG KIA (League of Legends)

Natus Vincere (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Sentinels (Valorant)

Team Spirit (Dota 2)

Best eSports Coach

Airat “Silent” Gaziev

Andrey “Engh” Sholokhov

Andreii “B1AD3” Horodenskyi

James “Crowder” Crowder

Kim “KKoma” Jeong-Gyun

Best eSports Event

2021 League of Legends World Championships

The International 2021

PGL Major Stockholm 2021

PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020

Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters

For more on The Game Awards, you can read the full list of winners from last year's show here. For a look at our own opinions on the year's best and brightest, be sure to also check out Game Informer's evolving list of the top-scoring games of 2021.