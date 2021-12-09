The Game Awards 2021

Newcomer Krohnen Joins The King Of Fighters XV, Second Open Beta Starts Next Week

by John Carson on Dec 09, 2021 at 07:17 PM

There's only a few characters left to reveal of the main roster of The King of Fighters XV, and we learned about one more during The Game Awards. Krohnen is a brand new fighter to the KOF series, and he made quite the splash in his debut trailer.

Sporting long blue hair, a black and yellow leather racing jacket, ragged red cloak, and near-matching shades, Krohnen has design similar to series mainstay K'. He also has a mechanical arm that transforms into a massive gun and a screen-spanning drill arm/tentacle. His abilities look wild and really cool!

The other news from The Game Awards is the reveal of a second KOFXV beta that starts next week. Once again it features eight brawlers to choose from, with the ability to play in online and offline modes. The complete beta roster is listed right here:

  • K'
  • Krohnen
  • Meitenkun
  • Ryo
  • Blue Mary
  • Terry Bogard
  • Antonov
  • Isla

PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will once again be the only platforms available for the test which will run from 7 p.m. Pacific on December 17 until 6:59 a.m. Pacific on December 20. The beta is open to anyone on those platforms, no preorder is necessary. The King of Fighters XV launches in full on February 17 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.





John Carson
John Carson
Associate Editor
John likes to think of himself as a gaming Jack-of-all-trades. He'll give any game a shot just to know what it is. In his free time he can likely be found shuffling up Magic cards or trudging through an RPG.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

The King of Fighters XVcover

The King of Fighters XV

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PC
Release Date:

