The Game Awards 2021

Evil West Gets First Gameplay Showing And 2022 Launch Window

by Marcus Stewart on Dec 09, 2021 at 07:02 PM

Evil West debuted during last year's Game Awards show, but the supernatural western by Shadow Warrior developer Flying Wild Hog reemerged at this year's event with a bloody first look at gameplay.

The trailer shows off how the gunslinging protagonist handles business. That business being beating the snot out of all manner of otherworldly creatures. We see him dish combos of jabs and uppercuts with electrified gauntlets while blowing enemies apart with a shotgun. Did we mention there's a lot of blood? You can watch yourself in the trailer below.

Tonight's trailer also revealed that the game is coming sometime in 2022. It's slated to arrive on current and last-gen PlayStation and Xbox consoles as well as PC. 

