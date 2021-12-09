The Game Awards 2021

Check Out Slitterhead, The New Game From Silent Hill's Creator

by Blake Hester on Dec 09, 2021 at 08:07 PM

Bokeh Game Studio, the new independent development house headed up by Silent Hill director Keiichiro Toyama, finally unveiled its debut project, Slitterhead, tonight at The Game Awards. Predictably, it's grotesque. 

The trailer opens with a man walking down a typical city alley before running into a woman. Shortly thereafter, we get our first glimpse at what is ostensibly a Slitterhead, as the woman's face tears open and her body mutates into a skeletal monstrosity. From there, a bizarre compilation of scenes plays, including, but not limited to, police being chopped in half by similar skeletal beasts, a man in a motorcycle helmet conjuring blood into a sword, another man in his pajamas falling through the sky, and more. We end on a shot of a densely-packed apartment complex as a plane flies closely overhead, before zooming in on an older woman whose face has torn open – much like the others – though this time it shuts, leaving the woman looking normal.

Check out the full trailer below:

Aside from what we saw in the trailer, we don't know too much about Slitterhead, other than what Toyama's hinted at in past interviews. Back in June, it was revealed he was working on a choice-driven game. In December 2020, Toyama told IGN Japan his next project (ostensibly this one) would be released in 2023.

On
On
Off
Off
Blake Hester
Blake Hester
Senior Associate Editor
Blake Hester has been writing about the video game industry since 2015. Before joining Game Informer he freelanced for outlets such as Polygon, Vice, USG, and Rolling Stone.
Email Twitter

Popular Content

Feature
The Top 10 PlayStation 5 Games

The Top 10 PlayStation 5 Games

Feature
The Top 10 Games On Switch

The Top 10 Games On Switch

News
Halo Infinite Release Times Are A Little Later Than Expected

Halo Infinite Release Times Are A Little Later Than Expected

Feature
Top 10 Shooters To Play Right Now

Top 10 Shooters To Play Right Now

Review
Halo Infinite Review – A Return To Form, And Something New

Halo Infinite Review – A Return To Form, And Something New

Feature
The Top 10 Xbox Series X Games

The Top 10 Xbox Series X Games

gamer culture
The Marvel Cinematic Universe Has Found Its Daredevil (Again)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe Has Found Its Daredevil (Again)

News
You Can’t Replay Halo Infinite Campaign Missions, But 343 Industries Is Working On A Feature To Change That

You Can’t Replay Halo Infinite Campaign Missions, But 343 Industries Is Working On A Feature To Change That

News
Sony Vice President Fired After Getting Caught In Alleged Pedophile Sting

Sony Vice President Fired After Getting Caught In Alleged Pedophile Sting

DLC
Flowers For Your Spartans! Here&#039;s What Is In Halo Infinite&#039;s Shop This Week

Flowers For Your Spartans! Here's What Is In Halo Infinite's Shop This Week