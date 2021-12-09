The Game Awards 2021
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dyA8lnp9Tzg

    Monolith Open-World Wonder Woman Game In The Works

    by Kimberley Wallace on Dec 09, 2021 at 08:01 PM

    Wonder Woman is finally getting her own game, and we didn't see this one coming. Today at The Game Awards, Warner Bros. Games announced the project with a small teaser that confirmed Monolith, best known for Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, would be acting as the developer. 

    The trailer, which you can watch above, didn't give us much information, but it did begin with Diana's mother, Hippolyta, calling Diana home, saying a threat comes to their shores. It looks like Wonder Woman will have a big weight on her shoulders as she'll have to restore what's been broken and make allies. "You are a hero, but you can be more," her mother says. Wonder Woman's shiny red, blue, and gold armor flashes with the iconic W,  and we then see her lasso in all its glory.

    The trailer ends by saying: "You can be a leader," which makes us curious how Monolith will challenge us with that task, especially since the brief description spoke about uniting old enemies and forging new bonds. Monolith is the studio that brought us the famous nemesis system, after all, so we wouldn't be surprised if it had some clever ideas for Woman Woman.

    The trailer's Youtube description shed a little more light, saying Wonder Woman is an open-world action-adventure game where she'll have to unite two worlds.  It's also confirmed to be a single-player game, with an original story set in the DC Universe. The description also said the game is powered by the nemesis system, so at the very least, we can count on that to enhance the experience.

    No platforms were verified at this time, but we'll update the story when they're revealed. 

    On
    On
    Off
    Off
    Kimberley Wallace
    Kimberley Wallace
    Features Editor
    Kimberley is usually playing the latest RPG, sports title, or narrative-driven experience. She has also amassed more than two hundred Stanley Cups while playing as the Blackhawks in various NHL games.
    Email Twitter

    Popular Content

    Feature
    The Top 10 PlayStation 5 Games

    The Top 10 PlayStation 5 Games

    Feature
    The Top 10 Games On Switch

    The Top 10 Games On Switch

    News
    Halo Infinite Release Times Are A Little Later Than Expected

    Halo Infinite Release Times Are A Little Later Than Expected

    Feature
    Top 10 Shooters To Play Right Now

    Top 10 Shooters To Play Right Now

    Review
    Halo Infinite Review – A Return To Form, And Something New

    Halo Infinite Review – A Return To Form, And Something New

    Feature
    The Top 10 Xbox Series X Games

    The Top 10 Xbox Series X Games

    gamer culture
    The Marvel Cinematic Universe Has Found Its Daredevil (Again)

    The Marvel Cinematic Universe Has Found Its Daredevil (Again)

    News
    You Can’t Replay Halo Infinite Campaign Missions, But 343 Industries Is Working On A Feature To Change That

    You Can’t Replay Halo Infinite Campaign Missions, But 343 Industries Is Working On A Feature To Change That

    News
    Sony Vice President Fired After Getting Caught In Alleged Pedophile Sting

    Sony Vice President Fired After Getting Caught In Alleged Pedophile Sting

    DLC
    Flowers For Your Spartans! Here&#039;s What Is In Halo Infinite&#039;s Shop This Week

    Flowers For Your Spartans! Here's What Is In Halo Infinite's Shop This Week