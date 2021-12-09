Monolith Open-World Wonder Woman Game In The Works

Wonder Woman is finally getting her own game, and we didn't see this one coming. Today at The Game Awards, Warner Bros. Games announced the project with a small teaser that confirmed Monolith, best known for Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, would be acting as the developer.

The trailer, which you can watch above, didn't give us much information, but it did begin with Diana's mother, Hippolyta, calling Diana home, saying a threat comes to their shores. It looks like Wonder Woman will have a big weight on her shoulders as she'll have to restore what's been broken and make allies. "You are a hero, but you can be more," her mother says. Wonder Woman's shiny red, blue, and gold armor flashes with the iconic W, and we then see her lasso in all its glory.

The trailer ends by saying: "You can be a leader," which makes us curious how Monolith will challenge us with that task, especially since the brief description spoke about uniting old enemies and forging new bonds. Monolith is the studio that brought us the famous nemesis system, after all, so we wouldn't be surprised if it had some clever ideas for Woman Woman.

The trailer's Youtube description shed a little more light, saying Wonder Woman is an open-world action-adventure game where she'll have to unite two worlds. It's also confirmed to be a single-player game, with an original story set in the DC Universe. The description also said the game is powered by the nemesis system, so at the very least, we can count on that to enhance the experience.

No platforms were verified at this time, but we'll update the story when they're revealed.