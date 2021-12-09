Check Out Planet Of Lana, An Upcoming Indie Game Featuring The Last Guardian's Composer

Planet of Lana, the debut project from developer Wishfully Studio received a new trailer tonight at The Game Awards.

One of the most notable things about the game's appearance at tonight's show was the announcement of its composer: Takeshi Furukawa, the BAFTA Award-winning composer for The Last Guardian. We got a taste of his music as it played over the game's trailer, which shows a character riding atop some kind of robotic horse throughout a desert. As this happens, the character is chased by a group of rocket-powered, spider-like creates. The trailer ends with the character thrown from their horse, as small, cat-like creature paws at them.

Check out the trailer below.

Planet of Lana is expected to be released in 2022 for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.