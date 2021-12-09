The Game Awards 2021

Check Out Planet Of Lana, An Upcoming Indie Game Featuring The Last Guardian's Composer

by Blake Hester on Dec 09, 2021 at 09:56 PM

Planet of Lana, the debut project from developer Wishfully Studio received a new trailer tonight at The Game Awards. 

One of the most notable things about the game's appearance at tonight's show was the announcement of its composer: Takeshi Furukawa, the BAFTA Award-winning composer for The Last Guardian. We got a taste of his music as it played over the game's trailer, which shows a character riding atop some kind of robotic horse throughout a desert. As this happens, the character is chased by a group of rocket-powered, spider-like creates. The trailer ends with the character thrown from their horse, as small, cat-like creature paws at them.

Check out the trailer below.

Planet of Lana is expected to be released in 2022 for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. 

On
On
Off
Off
Blake Hester
Blake Hester
Senior Associate Editor
Blake Hester has been writing about the video game industry since 2015. Before joining Game Informer he freelanced for outlets such as Polygon, Vice, USG, and Rolling Stone.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Planet of Lanacover

Planet of Lana

Platform:
Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:
2022

Popular Content

Feature
The Top 10 PlayStation 5 Games

The Top 10 PlayStation 5 Games

Feature
The Top 10 Games On Switch

The Top 10 Games On Switch

News
Halo Infinite Release Times Are A Little Later Than Expected

Halo Infinite Release Times Are A Little Later Than Expected

Feature
Top 10 Shooters To Play Right Now

Top 10 Shooters To Play Right Now

Review
Halo Infinite Review – A Return To Form, And Something New

Halo Infinite Review – A Return To Form, And Something New

Feature
The Top 10 Xbox Series X Games

The Top 10 Xbox Series X Games

gamer culture
The Marvel Cinematic Universe Has Found Its Daredevil (Again)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe Has Found Its Daredevil (Again)

News
You Can’t Replay Halo Infinite Campaign Missions, But 343 Industries Is Working On A Feature To Change That

You Can’t Replay Halo Infinite Campaign Missions, But 343 Industries Is Working On A Feature To Change That

News
Sony Vice President Fired After Getting Caught In Alleged Pedophile Sting

Sony Vice President Fired After Getting Caught In Alleged Pedophile Sting

DLC
Flowers For Your Spartans! Here&#039;s What Is In Halo Infinite&#039;s Shop This Week

Flowers For Your Spartans! Here's What Is In Halo Infinite's Shop This Week