The Game Awards 2021
    The Expanse: A Telltale Series Announced, And It's Being Co-Developed By Deck Nine

    by Wesley LeBlanc on Dec 09, 2021 at 01:43 PM

    Telltale has announced The Expanse: A Telltale Series and it’s co-developing the game with Deck Nine, the studio behind this year’s Life Is Strange: True Colors. 

    Revealed during The Game Awards 2021 by way of a debut trailer, The Expanse is a prequel to the Amazon TV series of the same name (which itself is based on The Expanse novella series) and it will feature Camina Drummer as the main protagonist. Drummer, heavily featured throughout Amazon’s show, is the leader of a ragtag scavenging crew in the game and players must explore the outer belt while making tough decisions that will decide the fate of her crew and more. 

    “One of our driving forces is to empower other creative voices to tell their stories in the manner of previous genre-defining Telltale games,” Telltale CEO Jamie Ottilie writes in a press release. “We are such fans of the work Deck Nine has done and were searching for an IP we could create stories in together. The Expanse is a rich world both studios are really excited to explore.” 

    Telltale says that players, as Drummer, must work with a mixed bag of personalities aboard The Artemis spaceship, square off against a mutiny, explore location beyond this solar system’s outer belt, and make tough decisions fans of Telltale have to come to know and love. 

    “Working with a fantastic IP like The Expanse is both daunting and thrilling,” Deck Nine COO Jeff Litchford said. “We wanted to pick a character and story that hadn’t already been told – one that players could really influence but that also stayed true to the books and series for the fans. The collaboration with Telltale has enabled us to bounce around ideas and approach things from the different perspectives each company brings to the adventure genre as we work to tell the best story possible.” 

    The Expanse: A Telltale Series is currently in the early stages of production, according to Telltale, and it’s expected to release sometime in the future on PC and “leading consoles.” 

    This game is the first new IP announced by Telltale, itself a new version of the old Telltale that essentially shutdown in 2018. It previously revealed that it was developing The Wolf Among Us 2 at The Game Awards 2019

    Are you excited about The Expanse: A Telltale Series? Let us know in the comments below!

