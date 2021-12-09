Iron Galaxy Announces Rumbleverse, A Colorful Free-To-Play Brawler, And Gameplay Will Be Shown Tomorrow

Iron Galaxy Studios has announced Rumbleverse, a new colorful free-to-play brawler with 40-player online multiplayer.

Announced during The Game Awards 2021, the Rumbleverse debut trailer showcases some of the fun and zany characters we’ll be playing as in the new brawler. It seems quite expansive, too, in setting. Fighters in the trailer are seen jumping all around a city, scaling buildings, and more. According to a press release about the game, players will be using an “ever-changing arsenal of elbow drops, powerbombs, and dropkicks” to defeat others.

You’ll be able to customize your brawler, of course, as each has 14 points of customization.

While what we saw in the trailer looked great, it was purely cinematics. However, TGA host Geoff Keighley revealed that tomorrow, a special gameplay event will be held for Rumbleverse and it sounds like we’ll be seeing what the actual game looks like then. This first look will be held tomorrow, December 10, from 12 p.m. EST to 6 p.m. EST.

If you’re interested in Rumbleverse, you can sign up for Early Access now at Rumbleverse.com. Based on a title screen at the end of the trailer, Rumbleverse will be coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store. There’s no mention of Steam so for now, it seems if you want to play Rumbleverse on PC, you’ll need to do so through the Epic Games Store.

“Welcome to Grapital City,” a description of Rumbleverse reads on the game’s official website. “This city was built to celebrate the glorious traditions of melee combat – and you’re invited. Create a unique champion. Get shot out of a cannon. Smash crates to find upgrades. Pick a fight and battle to the last.”

