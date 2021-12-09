Sonic And Knuckles Face Off In First Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Trailer

As promised, tonight's Game Awards gave us the first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2. The live-action/animated film sees the return of Sonic (Ben Schwartz), Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) along with newcomers Knuckles (Idris Elba) and Tails (Colleen O'Shaughnessey) in an adventure that looks as zany as the previous film.

Robotnik is back (with a spiffy new jacket) and has recruited Knuckles to help even the score against Sonic. Thankfully, the blue blur is backed by his human cop buddy Tom Wachowski (James Marsden) and one Miles Prower. That's Tails for you non-Sonic nerds. Take a look at the fun trailer below.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 premieres in theaters March 31, 2022.