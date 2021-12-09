Babylon's Fall Coming To PlayStations And PCs Near You In March

Announced at The Game Awards, Square Enix's upcoming collaboration with Platinum Games, Babylon's Fall, will be released on March 3, 2022.

That's not all, though. Those who preorder the digital deluxe version will be able to play the game a number of days before launch. That number is three. You'll be able to play on February 28, three days before Babylon's Fall is officially released.

Along with the announcement of the release date, a new trailer for Babylon's Fall was shown, which we will add when it becomes available.

Babylon's Fall is a fast-paced fantasy action RPG that pits one to four players against the challenges found within the colossal Tower of Babylon. You take control of warriors called sentinels who wield powerful equipment named Gideon Coffins. These incredibly-named accouterments allow characters to hold and utilize up to four unique weapons, two of which can be used at a time.

Square Enix and Platinum have worked together before on 2017 often-celebrated Nier: Automata. Platinum Games is, of course, known for developing many other action titles like the Bayonetta franchise, Astral Chain, Vanquish, and Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance.