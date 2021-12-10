Every Big Announcement From The Game Awards 2021
The Game Awards featured over three hours of new game reveals, fancy CG trailers, and updates on previously announced games that had been radio silent. A lot of news came out of the event, so if you missed out on the festivities, we gathered all of the big headlines in one place to make it easier to catch-up. You won't find every single trailer or announcement here, but we gathered up the majority of the most eyebrow-raising news for your convenience. Be sure to also check out the full list of awards winners here.
Zelda-inspired Tunic finally gets a release date
Thirsty Suitors is a bizarre game about fighting your exes and disappointing your parents
Babylon's Fall by Platinum Games comes to PlayStation and PC in March
Homeworld 3 resurfaces with a new trailer
Supernatural action western Evil West gets its first gameplay trailer
Have A Nice Death lets you control the Grim Reaper in a stunning hand-drawn 2D action game
A multiplayer Texas Chainsaw Massacre game is one the way
The King of Fighters XV adds newcomer Krohnen to the roster
Quantic Dream reveals Stars Wars Eclipse, a narrative action game set in the High Republic era
The first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which hits theaters in March
Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade comes to the Epic Game Store this month
A Wonder Woman game in the works by Middle-earth/F.E.A.R. developer Monolith
Silent Hill creator unveils his new game, Slitterhead
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen rolls out narrative-focused trailer
Ex-Bioware devs reveal new Victorian-era survival game, Nightingale
Tellgame announces episodic game based on The Expanse
Sonic Frontiers is announced as the first open-world 3D Sonic game
Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course gets June release date
Alan Wake II announced for 2023
Somerville gets eerie, intriguing new trailer
Volition shows off new Saints Row gameplay trailer
Shapeshifting island-hopping game Tchia launches in Spring
Tiny Tina's Wonderlands introduces us to its characters and story
Horizon Forbbiden West video shows off new machines and outfits for Aloy
Star Trek: Resurgence is a new adventure game by ex-Tellgame developers
Forspoken gets a release date and a new trailer
Senua's Saga: Hellblade II gets stunning gameplay demo
Dune: Spice Wars is a new licensed strategy game coming to Early Access next year
Iron Galaxy announces Rumbleverse, a free-to-play multiplayer brawler
Rocksteady premiers the first gameplay trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
A Plague Tale: Requiem shows off first rat-infested gameplay
Dying Light 2 Stay Human gets a new trailer ahead of its February launch
Co-op horror shooter GTFO gets a surprise 1.0 launch
A new trailer for beautiful sci-fi fantasy game Planet of Lana
The Matrix Awakens, an interactive Unreal Engine 5 experience, is announced and launched
New Elden Ring trailer teases even more of the game's mysteries
Embark Studios premieres new co-op shooter, Arc Raiders
The first trailer for Paramount+'s live-action Halo: The Series
What announcement from the show excited you the most? Let us know in the comments!