2022 Video Game Release Schedule

by Game Informer Staff on Aug 18, 2021 at 02:00 PM

If you're wondering what games are coming up in 2022, we've put them all in one convenient location. This list will be continually updated to act as a living, breathing schedule as new dates are announced, titles are delayed, and big reveals happen. This should help you plan out your next several months in gaming and beyond.

As the gaming calendar is constantly changing, we highly recommend you bookmark this page. You'll likely find yourself coming back to this to find out the most recent release schedule for the most anticipated games across PC, consoles, handhelds, and mobile devices. If you notice that we've missed something, feel free to let us know! Please note that games will not get assigned to a month until they have confirmed release dates.

January
Elden Ring

January

Elden Ring (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) –
Pokémon Legends Arceus (Switch) –
March
Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

March

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous (PlayStation 4, Xbox One) –
April
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl

April

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl (Xbox Series X/S, PC) –
September
Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown

September

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) –
November
Starfield

November

Starfield (Xbox Series X/S, PC) –
To Be Announced
Horizon Forbidden West

To Be Announced

A Plague Tale: Requiem (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC)
Arcadegeddon (PlayStation 5, PC)
Astroneer (Switch)
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia, PC)
Blood Bowl 3 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
Bomb Rush Cyberfunk (Switch, PC)
Cyber Knights: Flashpoint (PC, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android)
Demon Throttle (Switch)
Diablo Immortal (iOS, Android)
Dolmen (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)
Earthlock 2 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)
Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC)
Evil Dead: The Game (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
Far: Changing Tides (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
Forspoken (PlayStation 5, PC)
GhostWire: Tokyo (PlayStation 5, PC)
God of War (2022) (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4)
Goodbye Volcano High (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC)
Gotham Knights (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)
Gran Turismo 7 (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4)
Grid Legends (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)
Hogwarts Legacy (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)
Horizon Forbidden West (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4)
Instinction (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, PC)
Kerbal Space Program 2 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)
Lab Rat (Xbox Series X/S, PC)
Life is Strange Remastered Collection (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
LumbearJack (Switch, PC)
Metal Slug Tactics (Switch, PC)
Oxenfree II: Lost Signals (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Switch, PC)
Planet of Lana (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC)
Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Remake (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)
Rainbow Six Extraction (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)
Read Only Memories: Neurodiver (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
Redfall (Xbox Series X/S, PC)
Replaced (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC)
Rogue Lords (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch)
Rune Factory 5 (Switch)
Salt and Sacrifice (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4)
Sifu (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC)
Skull & Bones (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)
Slime Rancher 2 (Xbox Series X/S)
Splatoon 3 (Switch)
Stranger Of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)
Stray (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC)
Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)
The Chant (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)
The Invincible (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)
The King of Fighters XV (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PC)
The Last Oricuru (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)
Trek to Yomi (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)
Two Point Campus (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
Voidtrain (PC)
Volcanoids (PC)
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (Xbox Series X/S, PC)
Wizard With a Gun (Switch, PC)

