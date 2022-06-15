Feature

2023 Video Game Release Schedule

by Game Informer Staff on Jun 15, 2022 at 01:54 PM

If you're wondering what games are coming up in 2023, we've put them all in one convenient location. This list will be continually updated to act as a living, breathing schedule as new dates are announced, titles are delayed, and big reveals happen. This should help you plan out your next year of gaming and beyond.

As the gaming calendar is constantly changing, we highly recommend you bookmark this page. You'll likely find yourself coming back to this to find out the most recent release schedule for the most anticipated games across PC, consoles, VR, and mobile devices. If you notice that we've missed something, feel free to let us know! Please note that games will not get assigned to a month until they have confirmed release dates.

January
Dead Space (Remake)

Dead Space (Remake) (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC) –
March
Resident Evil 4 Remake

Resident Evil 4 Remake (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC) –
To Be Announced

To Be Announced

Alan Wake II (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)
Aliens: Dark Descent (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)
Ark 2 (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC)
Baldur's Gate III (Stadia, PC)
Chants of Sennaar (Switch, PC)
Cocoon (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch)
Disney Dreamlight Valley (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac)
Dordogne (Switch, PC)
Earthlock 2 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)
Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC)
Eternights (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC)
Everspace 2 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)
Exoprimal (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)
Final Fantasy XVI (PlayStation 5, PC)
Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)
Forza Motorsport (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC)
Gunbrella (Switch, PC)
Hell is Us (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)
Hytale (PC, Mac)
Kerbal Space Program 2 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)
Layers Of Fears (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)
Leap (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC)
Lightyear Frontier (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC)
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PlayStation 5)
Minecraft Legends (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
Pragmata (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)
Redfall (Xbox Series X/S, PC)
Replaced (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC)
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl (Xbox Series X/S, PC)
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)
Starfield (Xbox Series X/S, PC)
Street Fighter 6 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PC)
Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)
Tchia (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC)
Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC)
The Invincible (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)
The Last Case of Benedict Fox (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC)
The Wolf Among Us 2 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)
Time Flies (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Switch, PC)
V Rising (PC)
Valheim (PC), Valheim (PC), (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One)
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)

