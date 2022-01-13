News
Xbox One

Microsoft Is Officially Done Making Xbox One Consoles

by Wesley LeBlanc on Jan 13, 2022 at 01:51 PM

Microsoft has revealed that it is no longer producing new Xbox One consoles. 

That includes the original Xbox One console, Xbox One S (and its All-Digital edition), and Xbox One X. This isn’t anything new for the tech giant, though – it actually stopped manufacturing the Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital edition in July of 2020. However, the Xbox One generation is officially done now that The Verge has learned that Microsoft stopped making Xbox One S consoles, the last of that generation still being manufactured, at the end of 2020. 

“To focus on the production of the Xbox Series X/S, we stopped production for all Xbox One consoles by the end of 2020,” senior director of Xbox console product marketing, Cindy Walker, told The Verge

This news comes just a day after a new Bloomberg write-up revealed that Sony is reportedly doing the exact opposite with its PlayStation 4 console, ramping up production of another 1 million units in 2022 to address the ongoing PlayStation 5 shortage. 

Of course, Microsoft’s news today doesn’t mean finding an Xbox One or one of its many variants will be impossible as there are still plenty out there on shelves. However, with news that these consoles are no longer being produced, we wouldn’t surprised if they started flying off the shelves as that’s what typically happens when the collector market hears of production on something ending. For example, try finding a Nintendo 3DS available to purchase at MSRP today – good luck. 

It’s not surprising that Microsoft is honing in its focus on its new-gen of consoles – the Xbox Series X and Series S – especially in light of industry reports that reveal the ongoing chip shortage that makes buying new-gen consoles so difficult at the moment could last until 2023

[Source: The Verge]

Do you still have an Xbox One? If not, are you interested in picking one up now that you know production of them has ended? Let us know in the comments below!

On
On
Off
Off
Wesley LeBlanc
Wesley LeBlanc
Associate Editor
Wesley has been writing about games professionally for years. When he's not writing about games, he's playing them (hopefully). He desperately wants a PS5 patch for Bloodborne, too, and refuses to give up hope that one's on the way.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Xbox Series Xcover

Xbox Series X

Release Date:
Xbox Series Scover

Xbox Series S

Release Date:

Popular Content

Review
Monster Hunter Rise Review – Runt Of The Litter

Monster Hunter Rise Review – Runt Of The Litter

News
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl: Head To Snowpoint City For A Special Easter Egg Today

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl: Head To Snowpoint City For A Special Easter Egg Today

PSA
Update: Dying Light 2 Main Story Lasts About 20 Hours

Update: Dying Light 2 Main Story Lasts About 20 Hours

reader discussion
What Do You Think About The Riddler’s Look In The Batman?

What Do You Think About The Riddler’s Look In The Batman?

opinion
Why You Should Play More Yakuza Right Now

Why You Should Play More Yakuza Right Now

Feature
How Guerrilla Games Is Taking Aloy To New Places In Horizon Forbidden West

How Guerrilla Games Is Taking Aloy To New Places In Horizon Forbidden West

Feature
Comparing Dying Light 2&#039;s Length To Other Notoriously Long Games

Comparing Dying Light 2's Length To Other Notoriously Long Games

News
Call Of Duty: Vanguard Attack On Titan Crossover Brings Levi Ackerman To The Battlefield

Call Of Duty: Vanguard Attack On Titan Crossover Brings Levi Ackerman To The Battlefield

News
A New Report Says Sony Is Making More PS4s To Deal With PS5 Shortage

A New Report Says Sony Is Making More PS4s To Deal With PS5 Shortage

News
Check Out Upcoming MMORPG Lost Ark In A New Introduction Trailer

Check Out Upcoming MMORPG Lost Ark In A New Introduction Trailer