The Next Monster Rancher Game Is All About Kaiju

Monster Rancher was revived late last year with the release of the Monster Ranger 1&2 DX collection, and Bandai Namco isn't going to stop there. In fact, the series is going bigger. Much bigger!

The first trailer for Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher asks a crucial question, "How would you like to raise your very own Ultra Kaiju?" To which I responded, "Yes, please. I'd very much like that. Give it to me now." Foregoing the dull, average-sized creatures you used to raise in Monster Rancher, Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher lets you take care of some colossal sweet boys. You'll raise the likes of Zettan, Gomora, and Alien Baltan – all licensed Kaiju from the Ultraman franchise. Many other existing Kaiju appear in the game, and you'll take them to help townsfolk in ways only a giant monster could. You can also participate in massive monster battles or watch the colossal beings waddle like big clumsy babies. As a fun bonus, the Kaiju can be bred, making wild combinations of their attributes appear in their children. It all seems like a lot of goofy fun.

We're not sure if Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher is coming to North America, but it's slated to hit Japan and Southeast Asia this year. At the very least, a version will be translated into English for those looking to import.