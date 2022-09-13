Everything Announced During The September 2022 Nintendo Direct

Today's September 2022 Nintendo Direct was quite the doozy, jam-packed with highly anticipated announcements, surprising reveals, returns to franchises we haven't seen in years, and so much more. If you weren't able to catch the 45-minute Direct today, no worries – we have you covered!

Here's Everything Announced During Today's Nintendo Direct

Just as a note, the following are not in the order they were revealed.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

That's right! Finally, after years of waiting, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild's sequel has a title, and it's The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Not only did we get this new title, but we got a new trailer featuring gameplay as well as a May 2023 release date. You can read more about this announcement in our full story here.

Fire Emblem: Engage

Nintendo revealed a brand new Fire Emblem game called Fire Emblem: Mirage, and it brings back fan-favorite characters Marth and Celica. We get a look at the game's new protagonist, the Divine Edition of the game, and much more. It hits Switch on January 20, 2023. For more details, read Game Informer's full Fire Emblem: Engage story here.

Pikmin 4

After years and years of waiting, Pikmin 4 is real and it hits Switch next year. Nintendo announced this long-awaited sequel in a short and sweet teaser trailer that's oddly void of any Pikmin. You can watch the trailer and read more details about Pikmin 4 in our story here.

GoldenEye 007 Is Back Alongside Other Classic Nintendo 64 Games

Nintendo announced that GoldenEye 007 is coming to Nintendo Switch Online via the Expansion Pack membership subscription. No gameplay footage was shown, but the game will feature online play, according to Nintendo. GoldenEye is also making its way to Xbox via Xbox Game Pass with achievements, 4K resolution, and a smoother framerate.

Nintendo also revealed that the following games will soon come to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack as well:

Pilotwings 64

Mario Party 1

Mario Party 2

Mario Party 3

Pokémon Stadium

Pokémon Stadium Pokémon Stadium 2

Pokémon Stadium 2 1080 Snowboarding

Excitebike 64

Octopath Traveler II

Nintendo has announced Octopath Traveler II, a sequel to 2018's Octopath Traveler. While it is a sequel, it will feature an all-new cast of characters that traverse the land of Solistia during a new era and period of time. You can watch the reveal trailer and learn more about this game's eight characters in our story here.

Nintendo Switch Sports Golf Arrives This Holiday Season

Nintendo promised two major free updates for Nintendo Switch Sports in the leadup to the game's launch earlier this year. The first update, released this summer, added the ability to use the leg strap accessory for full soccer matches. The second update was set to bring golf to the game this fall. However, during today's Direct, Nintendo revealed that this update had been delayed, and golf will now come to Nintendo Switch Sports this holiday season. An exact release date was not revealed. You can read more about this update in our story here.

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line

The beloved Final Fantasy Theatrhythm series is back with a brand new entry called Theatrhythm Final Bar Line. It is the first console entry in the series, and it will include modernized visuals for the backgrounds and nearly 400 songs in the base game. It will also include paid DLC after launch that will include songs from Saga, Nier, Octopath Traveler, and the Live A Live series for a total of an additional 90 songs. There will also be a Season Pass that will add 27 extra songs to the game. You can read more about Theatrhythm Final Bar Line here.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Third Wave Of DLC Detailed

While we all wait for the third wave of DLC to hit Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Nintendo served us an appetizer during today's Direct. That's because Nintendo revealed that Merry Mountain, a track from 2020's Mario Kart Tour, will hit the game as part of Wave 3 alongside Peach Gardens, a 2005 track from Mario Kart DS.

Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, And Resident Evil 2 And 3 Remake Cloud Versions

Capcom is bringing a great selection of its Resident Evil series to Switch. Cloud versions of Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Resident Evil 2 (Remake), and Resident Evil 3 (Remake) will be available on the eShop before the end of 2022. Village will be available on Oct. 28. You can read more about this announcement in our story here.

Kirby's Return To Dreamland

Nintendo announced that it was bringing an enhanced port of the 2011 Wii game, Kirby's Return to Dream Land, during today's Direct, and it looks great. Up to four people can play cooperatively using Joy-Cons on the same system, and multiplayer is now also available in the expanded minigame collection. It hits Switch on February 24, 2023. You can read more about that here in our full story.

Fae Farm

Dauntless developer Phoenix Labs announced Fae Farm during today's Nintendo Direct, and it's a pretty big shift in gameplay for the studio. Gone are the monster hunts – instead, we'll be farming. You can watch the Fae Farm debut trailer and read more about the game in our story here.

It Takes Two Is Coming To Switch

It Takes Two will hit Switch this November. It can only be played cooperatively, and on Switch, you can play it on a single console via splitscreen or on two Switch via local wireless or online via the free friend's pass. You can read more about that here.

First Post-Launch Splatoon 3 Splatfest Details

Nintendo revealed that the first post-launch Splatfest for Splatoon 3 will begin later this month. More specifically, it will begin Sept. 23 and end Sept. 25. You'll be fighting on either Team Gear, Team Grub, or Team Fun (in regards to which you'd rather take with you on a deserted island). Find out more about this Splatfest in our story here.

Quick Hits

Now that we've got the heavy hitter announcements out of the way, here's a rapid-fire blitz of the rest of the announcements made during today's Nintendo Direct.

Just Dance 2023 : This game received a new trailer as well as details about how multiplayer will work on Switch consoles. Plus, BTS tracks are coming to the game.

: This game received a new trailer as well as details about how multiplayer will work on Switch consoles. Plus, BTS tracks are coming to the game. Rune Factory 3 Special : Return to Rune Factory 3 next year when this version of the game hits Switch. Plus, Nintendo revealed that a new Rune Factory "will launch in the future."

: Return to Rune Factory 3 next year when this version of the game hits Switch. Plus, Nintendo revealed that a new Rune Factory "will launch in the future." Ib : In this game, a young girl visits an art gallery in this 2D exploration adventure. She will wander through busy exhibits until one particular piece draws her in. From there, every decision she makes affects her fate. Ib launches on Switch in 2023.

: In this game, a young girl visits an art gallery in this 2D exploration adventure. She will wander through busy exhibits until one particular piece draws her in. From there, every decision she makes affects her fate. Ib launches on Switch in 2023. Tunic : The hit indie game that launched earlier this year on Xbox and then PlayStation is coming to Switch on Sept. 27.

: The hit indie game that launched earlier this year on Xbox and then PlayStation is coming to Switch on Sept. 27. Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion : Nintendo showcased a new Crisis Core remake trailer during today's Direct. It hits Switch, alongside other platforms, on Dec. 13.

: Nintendo showcased a new Crisis Core remake trailer during today's Direct. It hits Switch, alongside other platforms, on Dec. 13. Radiant Silvergun : The classic arcade shoot-em-up Radiant Silvergun is coming to Switch today.

: The classic arcade shoot-em-up Radiant Silvergun is coming to Switch today. Bayonetta 3 : As Bayonetta 3's Oct. 28 launch nears closer, Nintendo has begun to ramp up its marketing for the game, including a new trailer released during today's Direct.

: As Bayonetta 3's Oct. 28 launch nears closer, Nintendo has begun to ramp up its marketing for the game, including a new trailer released during today's Direct. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass DLC Vol. 2 : Nintendo released a new trailer for Vol. 2 of Xenoblade Chronicles 3' Expansion Pass, and it highlighted a new character named Ino, who is mechanical. Complete her quest, and she'll join your party. Challenge Battles are also coming to the game when this DLC goes live on Oct. 13.

: Nintendo released a new trailer for Vol. 2 of Xenoblade Chronicles 3' Expansion Pass, and it highlighted a new character named Ino, who is mechanical. Complete her quest, and she'll join your party. Challenge Battles are also coming to the game when this DLC goes live on Oct. 13. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope : Nintendo released a new trailer for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, which hits Switch on Oct. 20.

: Nintendo released a new trailer for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, which hits Switch on Oct. 20. Tales of Symphonia Remastered : Nintendo is remastering Tales of Symphonia for Switch with enhanced graphics and improved gameplay. It will launch sometime in early 2023.

: Nintendo is remastering Tales of Symphonia for Switch with enhanced graphics and improved gameplay. It will launch sometime in early 2023. Harvestella : Not only did Nintendo release a new trailer for this upcoming farm simulation game during today's Direct, but it also revealed that later today, a demo for it will go live on Switch. It will feature the opening days of your farm's first season, and your save data from it can be transferred to the full game. Harvestella hits Switch on Nov. 4

: Not only did Nintendo release a new trailer for this upcoming farm simulation game during today's Direct, but it also revealed that later today, a demo for it will go live on Switch. It will feature the opening days of your farm's first season, and your save data from it can be transferred to the full game. Harvestella hits Switch on Nov. 4 Mario Strikers: Battle League : Nintendo revealed that the game's second free update is coming later this month. Joining the roster is Pauline, a physical powerhouse with fast moments and strong tackles. Diddy Kong is also coming to the game as well. He's a midfield speedster with dazzling techniques and high pass accuracy. Plus, more gear, another stadium, Striker Ranking based on skill points, customization options for supporters in the audience, and splash match celebration effect options are being added as well.

: Nintendo revealed that the game's second free update is coming later this month. Joining the roster is Pauline, a physical powerhouse with fast moments and strong tackles. Diddy Kong is also coming to the game as well. He's a midfield speedster with dazzling techniques and high pass accuracy. Plus, more gear, another stadium, Striker Ranking based on skill points, customization options for supporters in the audience, and splash match celebration effect options are being added as well. Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemis of the End & the Secret Key : Ryza and her friends set sail to investigate the strange islands that have appeared worldwide. Freely explore this world when it hits Switch on Feb. 24, 2023.

: Ryza and her friends set sail to investigate the strange islands that have appeared worldwide. Freely explore this world when it hits Switch on Feb. 24, 2023. Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life : Relive this game that's nearly 20 years old in Story of Season: A Wonderful Life, a new remaster that features plenty of updates, modern visuals, and more. It hits Switch in the summer of 2023.

: Relive this game that's nearly 20 years old in Story of Season: A Wonderful Life, a new remaster that features plenty of updates, modern visuals, and more. It hits Switch in the summer of 2023. Master Detective Archives: Rain Code : In this dark fantasy mystery from the creators of Danganronpa, you'll take on unsolved cases as Yuma, a trainee at the Detective Agency. It hits Switch first in the spring of 2023.

: In this dark fantasy mystery from the creators of Danganronpa, you'll take on unsolved cases as Yuma, a trainee at the Detective Agency. It hits Switch first in the spring of 2023. Various Daylife : This game combines adventure RPG mechanics with simulation gameplay, and it will feature more than 100 types of daily tasks to build character and deepen your relationship with locals and more. It hits Switch today.

: This game combines adventure RPG mechanics with simulation gameplay, and it will feature more than 100 types of daily tasks to build character and deepen your relationship with locals and more. It hits Switch today. Sifu : Sifu, the popular Kung Fu action-brawler released earlier this year elsewhere, will come to Switch on Nov. 8.

: Sifu, the popular Kung Fu action-brawler released earlier this year elsewhere, will come to Switch on Nov. 8. Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse : After mysteriously vanishing as a child, the now-teenage Ruke Minazuki visits an abandoned hospital in search of her lost memories in classic Fatal Frame style. This game launches in the West for the first time on Switch in early 2023.

: After mysteriously vanishing as a child, the now-teenage Ruke Minazuki visits an abandoned hospital in search of her lost memories in classic Fatal Frame style. This game launches in the West for the first time on Switch in early 2023. Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star : Box with familiar fighting faces like Kenshiro in this fitness game that hits Switch in March of 2023.

: Box with familiar fighting faces like Kenshiro in this fitness game that hits Switch in March of 2023. SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake : Return to Bikini Bottom in this game where SpongeBob and Patrick have accidentally unraveled the universe with a simple wish. It hits Switch next year.

: Return to Bikini Bottom in this game where SpongeBob and Patrick have accidentally unraveled the universe with a simple wish. It hits Switch next year. OddBallers : Throw whatever you can at your opponents in this unique multiplayer game that hit Switch early next year.

: Throw whatever you can at your opponents in this unique multiplayer game that hit Switch early next year. Factorio : After a malfunction causes you to crashland on a strange planet, you must build everything from scratch. It hits Switch on Oct. 28.

: After a malfunction causes you to crashland on a strange planet, you must build everything from scratch. It hits Switch on Oct. 28. Endless Dungeon : Recruit a team of shipwrecked heroes and make your way out of a derelict space station in this RPG that hits Switch next year.

: Recruit a team of shipwrecked heroes and make your way out of a derelict space station in this RPG that hits Switch next year. Front Mission 1st Remake/Front Mission 2: Remake: Nintendo showcased these two upcoming remakes in a new trailer that aired during today's Direct. The first hits Switch this November and the second hits Switch sometime next year. The company also revealed that a remake of Front Mission 3 is also in the works.

And that's everything announced during today's Nintendo Direct.

