nintendo direct
Splatoon 3 Splatfest September 2022 dates

Splatoon 3: Nintendo Announces First Post-Launch Splatfest And It Begins Later This Month

by Wesley LeBlanc on Sep 13, 2022 at 09:06 AM

Nintendo has revealed when we can expect to take part in the first post-launch Splatoon 3 Splatfest and we don't have to wait too long. That's because it's happening later this month!

More specifically, the first post-launch Splatfest will begin Sept. 23 and end Sept. 25. As for what we'll be fighting for, you can choose to be on team Gear, Grub, of Fun. It should be a great time if the pre-launch Splatfest held recently is any indication.

Check out the Splatfest trailer for yourself below

The trailer above also reveals that some additional Splatoon 3 updates are on the way, too, although it stopped short of telling us exactly what to expect. 

Are you going to take part in this Splatfest? Let us know in the comments below!

On
On
Off
Off

Products In This Article

Splatoon 3cover

Splatoon 3

Platform:
Switch
Release Date:
Wesley LeBlanc
Wesley LeBlanc
Associate Editor
Wesley LeBlanc is an associate editor for Game Informer. If you have any news tips, story ideas, or more, feel free to DM him on Twitter @LeBlancWes or email him at wesleyleblanc@gameinformer.com.
Email Twitter

Popular Content