Splatoon 3: Nintendo Announces First Post-Launch Splatfest And It Begins Later This Month

Nintendo has revealed when we can expect to take part in the first post-launch Splatoon 3 Splatfest and we don't have to wait too long. That's because it's happening later this month!

More specifically, the first post-launch Splatfest will begin Sept. 23 and end Sept. 25. As for what we'll be fighting for, you can choose to be on team Gear, Grub, of Fun. It should be a great time if the pre-launch Splatfest held recently is any indication.

Check out the Splatfest trailer for yourself below:

The trailer above also reveals that some additional Splatoon 3 updates are on the way, too, although it stopped short of telling us exactly what to expect.

Are you going to take part in this Splatfest? Let us know in the comments below!