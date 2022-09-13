Dauntless Developer Unveils Co-Op Fantasy Life Sim, Fae Farm

Dauntless developer Phoneix Labs has announced a new title that, needless to say, is dramatically different than its monster-slaying RPG. Fae Farm is a cozy life simulation that whisks players to a world of magic and wonder where you'll flex your green thumb as a farming savior.

As the name suggests, the bulk of the experience involves running a farm as an adventurer and newcomer to a community in the land of Azoria. Though you’ll work to bring peace to this troubled land, you’ll also kick back and leisurely explore various environments, collect resources, and build homesteads. Fae Farm is built with cooperation in mind. The title features drop-in/drop-out co-op, both locally and online, allowing players to farm and quest together.

“With Fae Farm we wanted to take our favorite elements of the sim genres we love, infuse them with magic and beautiful art, and wrap everything in a light-hearted cooperative experience,” said creative director Katie De Sousa in a press release. “I can’t wait to see what kind of cozy homesteads players build in Azoria.”

Fae Farm is slated to release during Q2 2023 exclusively for Switch.