Resident Evil Village Cloud And Recent Remakes Arrive On Nintendo Switch This Year

by Alex Van Aken on Sep 13, 2022 at 09:39 AM

Capcom is bringing its best horror games to Nintendo Switch later this year via the handheld's cloud gaming capabilities. Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and the recent remakes of Resident Evil 2 and 3 will all be available on the eShop before the end of 2022. While we don't know every game's exact release date, Capcom announced that Resident Evil Village Cloud is launching on October 28. Additionally, a free demo of Village will be available later today on the Switch eShop if you'd like to test the quality of the cloud version yourself. 

This release coincides with the global launch of the Resident Evil Village Winter's Expansion, which introduces new story content surrounding the protagonist's daughter, which is also arriving on October 28. However, the expansion won't be available to play on the Nintendo Switch cloud until December 2.

Resident Evil Villagecover

Resident Evil Village

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation VR2, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:
May 7, 2021 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC), 
TBA (PlayStation VR2)
Resident Evil 2cover

Resident Evil 2

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:
January 25, 2019 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC), 
June 13, 2022 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S)
Resident Evil 3cover

Resident Evil 3

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:
April 3, 2020 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC), 
June 13, 2022 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S)
Resident Evil 7: Biohazardcover

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, PC
Release Date:
January 24, 2017 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC), 
April 21, 2021 (Stadia), 
June 13, 2022 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S)
