Marth Returns In Fire Emblem Engage, Releasing January 2023

Nintendo revealed a brand new Fire Emblem game during this morning's Nintendo Direct — and you won't have to wait long to play it. Beloved characters like Marth and Celica return alongside a new cast in Fire Emblem Engage, a turn-based tactical RPG coming to Nintendo Switch on January 20, 2023. 

An ornate white tunic and cape adorn the red and blue-haired protagonist. Of course, you can also choose between a masculine or feminine-looking version of the hero.

Fire Emblem Engage: Divine Edition, a physical collector's copy of the game, features unique box art, a logo-less steelbook, art cards, a sizable art book, and a physical copy of the game. 

