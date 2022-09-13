Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe Releases On Switch Next February

Today's Nintendo Direct was loaded with surprises, including an enhanced port of the 2011 Wii game, Kirby's Return to Dream Land. On this colorful adventure, Kirby uses a variety of copy abilities to solve puzzles and platforming challenges. These abilities, like a sword and whip, can also be used for combat encounters. This updated version of the game also includes a new Mecha ability, which adds long-range rockets, a close-range dash, and a mighty blast to the arsenal.

Up to four people can play cooperatively using Joy-Cons on the same system. Multiplayer is also available in the expanded minigame collection, giving players a new challenge called Magolor's Tome Trackers.

Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe launches exclusively on Switch on February 24, 2023. Preorders begin today.