The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Is The Name Of Breath Of The Wild's Sequel, Release Date Set For May

by Brian Shea on Sep 13, 2022 at 09:55 AM

Ever since its summer 2019 announcement, fans have been dying to know the official name of the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. During today's Nintendo Direct presentation, we not only learned that but also, finally, a release date. We now know the game's name is The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, players can explore the surface of the version of Hyrule they traveled across in Breath of the Wild as well as various floating islands in the sky. In the new trailer, we see Link go from the sky to the surface, then from the surface to the sky.

There's still so much we don't know about Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but in addition to the official name, we also now have a release date. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingom arrives exclusively on Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023.

