I can't believe I'm writing this: Pikmin 4 is real, and it's out next year.

Let's get right to it – check out the official Pikmin 4 announcement trailer below:

Here's what Nintendo had to say about Pikmin 4 in a press release following today's reveal:

"The first sneak peek at the next game in the Pikmin franchise revealed a tranquil park and a napping Bulborb, but it was still missing one important element … Pikmin! Where could they be? More details about this new title for Nintendo Switch will be revealed ahead of its 2023 launch."

Pikmin is a very special franchise to many people, but despite its niche popularity, it's never quite reached the heights of other Nintendo franchises. In total, the franchise has sold more than 8 million copies. Pikmin 3 Deluxe on Switch proved the franchise still had some (fruit) juice in it by selling roughly 2 million units in less than a year – a quarter of the series' entire sales – and fans speculated this had proved to Nintendo that it was time for a proper sequel.

Pikmin 4 was mentioned by series creator Shigeru Miyamoto back in 2015 when he told Eurogamer that it was in development and "very close to completion." Time passed and then Hey! Pikmin, a 2D Pikmin spinoff, was announced and then released in July of 2017. Some speculated that this was the Pikmin 4 Miyamoto was referring to back in 2015 but in June of that year, Miyamoto told Eurogamer that "it is progressing," seemingly confirming that he did not view Hey! Pikmin as the fourth sequel. Unfortunately, that was the last Nintendo or anyone there referred to Pikmin 4...until today's Nintendo Direct!

Nintendo showcased a short and sweet teaser trailer that gave us more of the luscious world of Pikmin before flashing to a title screen that revealed Pikmin 4 is coming to Switch next year. As for exactly when, that remains unknown – Nintendo simply stated 2023. But hey, that's better than wondering when, if ever, Pikmin 4 would actually come out!

