Octopath Traveler II Announced, Releasing Next February

Nintendo has revealed Octopath Traveler II, a sequel to 2018's Octopath Sequel, and it's out next year.

The first game in the series, Octopath Traveler, was released exclusively on Switch in 2018 before making its way to PC the following year, Stadia in 2020, and finally, Xbox One in 2021. It seems Nintendo is ready to take us back to that world and its excellent HD-2D visual style because it announced Octopath Traveler II is coming to Switch February 24, 2023.

You can check out the reveal trailer below:

As you can see, Octopath Traveler II is looking great, as expected. Rather than picking up with our previous heroes, this sequel presents us with eight new travelers: the warrior Hikari, the dancer Agnea, the merchant Partitio, the scholar Osvald, the thief Throné, the cleric Temenos, the hunter Ochette, and the apothecary Castii. What's more is that each of their path actions will differ based on whether it's night or day in-game. The game also seems to take place during a completely different time period and era for the Octopath universe, although more specific details about this weren't shared during today's Direct.

Octopath Traveler II actually leaked online via GMG shortly before today's Direct, as discovered by Wario64 on Twitter. However, all that leaked was the title and the key art.

We liked Octopath Traveler back in 2018, giving it an 8 out of 10, and you can read about why in the Game Informer Octopath Traveler review. News of this sequel comes shortly after the release of Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent, a mobile spinoff released July 27. You can read more about that game here.

Octopath Traveler will hit Switch on February 24, 2023.

Are you excited for a new Octopath Traveler game? Let us know in the comments below!