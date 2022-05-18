The June Gaming Showcase Streaming Schedule

June is fast approaching, and while there won’t be an E3, we’ll still get plenty of announcements thanks to a variety of summer gaming showcases. Most of them come out of Summer Game Fest, Geoff Keighley’s annual onslaught of livestreams and world premieres, but there are a few non-Keighley branded streams taking place as well. To help you get a grip on what’s going on and when, we’ve compiled all of the announced presentations with dates, times, and a brief description of what each entails. We'll update this list as more livestreams are announced.

June 9

Summer Game Fest

Start Time: 11 a.m. Pacific/2 p.m. Eastern

What It Is: Geoff Keighley's centerpiece event and arguably the biggest stream of the week kicks off the festivities. If previous years are any indication, expect to see a ton of triple-A reveals, trailers, and other surprises. If you want to make the event feel even bigger, you can take a trip to the theater to watch the presentation in IMAX.

June 10

Netflix Geeked Week

Start Time: 10 a.m. Pacific/1 p.m. Eastern

What It Is: If you're looking for the next show to “Netflix and Chill,” Geeked Week will highlight around 60 upcoming movies and TV series making their way to the service. As the name implies, Geeked Week spans multiple days and will offer looks at gaming adaptations such as Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and Resident Evil.

Tribeca Games Spotlight

Start Time: 12 p.m. Pacific/3 p.m. Eastern

What It Is: This stream celebrates the titles officially selected by Tribeca to compete for the Tribeca Games Award. Expect exclusive gameplay reveals and developer interviews for the following titles: A Plague Tale: Requiem, American Arcadia, As Dusk Falls, Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course, Immortality, Oxenfree II: Lost Signals, The Cub, Thirsty Suitors, and Venba.

June 11

Guerrilla Collective

Start Time: 8 a.m. Pacific/11 a.m. Eastern

What It Is: Can't get enough indie games? The Guerrilla Collective traditionally showcases dozens upon dozens of promising independent titles, several of which will appear exclusively at the event.

Wholesome Games Direct

Start Time: 9:30 a.m. Pacific/12:30 p.m. Eastern

What It Is: The Wholesome Direct serves as a companion show to the Guerrilla event that shines a spotlight on cozier indie titles designed to make you feel warm and fuzzy inside. A teaser trailer hints that we'll get new looks at games such as Coffee Talk Episode 2, Lil Gator Game, and Ooblets.

June 12

Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase

Start Time: 10 a.m. Pacific/1 p.m. Eastern

What It Is: If you fancy yourself a fan of all things Xbox, this is the show for you. Expect a litany of reveals and updates from Microsoft's slate of third-party studios with Bethesda having time carved out for its announcements.

PC Gaming Show

Start Time: 12 p.m. Pacific/3 p.m. Eastern

What It Is: The PC Gaming Show is exactly what it sounds like: a cornucopia of new game announcements for your personal computer. However, even console fans shouldn't overlook this event. You never know what might make its way to PlayStation, Xbox, and/or Switch.