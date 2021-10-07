News

Coffee Talk Episode 2 Brews Another Cup In 2022

by Marcus Stewart on Oct 07, 2021 at 12:54 PM

Coffee Talk is a cool little game that dropped last January about brewing hot cups of bean juice while chatting up your colorful patrons and vibing to a relaxing soundtrack. Baristas looking to open up shop once more should be happy to learn that a follow-up, dubbed Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly, is coming next year.

Like the first game, this visual novel-style adventure revolves around concocting a variety of flavorful brews for your problem-ridden customers. Set in an alternate fantasy version of modern-day Seattle, visitors can be humans, elves, werewolves, vampires, and other mythological races. You’ll serve returning favorites such as the writer Freya and police officer Jorji, while first-time visitors include Rionna, an aspiring opera singer, as well as the mysterious blue-haired woman shown at the end of the trailer. 

Listening to your patron’s personal stories while brewing special drinks that influence their dialogue forms the crux of this laid-back, urban fantasy experience. Episode 2 doesn’t appear radically different from the first game, but fans who enjoy what Coffee Talk offered may be content with simply getting more of it with some new faces and storylines. 

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly launches sometime in 2022 for PlayStation and Xbox consoles as well as Switch.

On
On
Off
Off
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus &amp; Butterflycover

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly

Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch
Release Date:
2022

