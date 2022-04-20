Sonic Origins Arrives This Summer To Celebrate The Blue Blur's Birthday

Sega has unveiled the first trailer for Sonic Origins, the remastered collection of Sonic’s best Genesis-era titles first teased last May.

Origins remasters Sonic 1, Sonic 2, Sonic 3/Knuckles, and Sonic CD with the sharper resolution, new and improved animations, and fun tweaks such as the ability to play as Sonic's two sidekicks across any game. That’s right; you can finally smash through Sonic 1’s Marble Zone as Knuckles.

If you’d rather keep it vintage, a Classic Mode lets players enjoy these games in their original forms. Conversely, Anniversary Mode features a full-screen display and infinite lives for those who want to tour each adventure stress-free. Sonic Origins incentivizes gameplay with new in-game missions that reward medallions. Spending this currency in the game’s Vault unlocks new content and grants access to a Special Stage. Origins also sports new cutscenes in the style of Sonic Mania's animated cinematics.

Sonic Origins launches on June 23 – Sonic’s 31st birthday – on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. The Standard Edition runs for $39.99, but there are two versions and a few content packs you can read all about here.

To learn more about Sonic the Hedgehog's history, check out our June 2021 interview with Sonic Team's leader Takashi Iizuka about Sonic Origins as well as the franchise's 30-year history here.