Gaming News Roundup, Top 5 Stories You May Have Missed

Life is Strange: True Colors is the latest Life is Strange game in the franchise and Deck Nine showed off the reveal trailer during today's Square Enix Presents showcase. The latest story is an all-new tale starring a brand new protagonist and a new power. For those that were fans of the original duo of Max and Chloe, it looks like this new narrative will feel similar to that.

Players take on the role of Alex Chen, a Haven Springs native who had to suppress her "curse." Her psychic powers are different than what we've seen with Max or Daniel; instead, Alex has the power of empathy. While some may laugh, the powers in action are intense, allowing her to experience, absorb, and even manipulate powerful emotions in those around her. She can see auras, and following the "accident" that resulted in her brother's death, her power comes roaring to the surface in an effort to find the truth behind her brother's death and a dark secret that lurks beneath the town's surface.

You can read our full story right here.