gamer culture

An Official Xbox Mini-Fridge Is Now A Thing As Microsoft Carries On The Series X Fridge Meme

by Liana Ruppert on Mar 17, 2021 at 05:17 PM
Lamarr Wilson via Instagram

Friendships come and go, but memes? Memes last forever. That's especially true for the team over at Xbox because not only is their social media team on fire with its meme game, but the company itself isn't afraid to get a little weird for a new promo. Case and point? The Xbox Series X fridge Microsoft debuted last year. We thought that was the end of that, but no, Team Green is back with another kitchenware item: the Xbox mini-fridge. 

The revelation of this glorious mini-fridge comes by way of WWE wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. He took to his Instagram to unbox a special delivery and what was inside will make those energy drinks quiver in excitement: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by therock (@therock)

Lamarr Wilson also showed off his Xbox package with the same level of energy I wish I had today: 

Do I need one of these? No. Do I aggressively want one? Mayyyybe. 

This is just one of the ways that Microsoft has changed its entire strategy when looking at how Xbox fits into the bigger gaming picture. Between focusing more on its ecosystem's value to getting "hip with the kids" on TikTok, what Team Green is doing shows a smart pivot happening right now in the marketing scene. And you know what? Keep the memes coming, we can't take life too seriously all of the time. 

What do you think about the Xbox mini-fridge? Funny gimmick? Desired household appliance? Sound off in the comment section below, Phil Spencer would want you to. 

On
On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Xbox Series Xcover

Xbox Series X

Release Date:

Popular Content

gamer culture
Thomas The Tank Engine Invades Valheim, No Mod Needed

Thomas The Tank Engine Invades Valheim, No Mod Needed

News
Xbox Game Pass Adds 10 New Games This Month With Star Wars, Nier, And More

Xbox Game Pass Adds 10 New Games This Month With Star Wars, Nier, And More

Mod Corner
Mod Corner: Dragon Age Invades Skyrim With These BioWare-Inspired Mods

Mod Corner: Dragon Age Invades Skyrim With These BioWare-Inspired Mods

interview
Cities: Skylines Studio CEO Talks Development, Mod Community, And Six Years Of Success

Cities: Skylines Studio CEO Talks Development, Mod Community, And Six Years Of Success

Feature
Like Diablo? Like Pokémon? Siralim Ultimate Might Be A Perfect Fit

Like Diablo? Like Pokémon? Siralim Ultimate Might Be A Perfect Fit

News
Bungie Officially Removes Destiny 2 12-Player Raid Bug

Bungie Officially Removes Destiny 2 12-Player Raid Bug

News
New PlayStation Event Will Feature Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade And Resident Evil Village

New PlayStation Event Will Feature Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade And Resident Evil Village

News
Investors Fight Back Against Latest Wave Of Activision Blizzard Layoffs, Call CEO&#039;s Salary Into Question

Investors Fight Back Against Latest Wave Of Activision Blizzard Layoffs, Call CEO's Salary Into Question

News
Galahad 3093 Is A Mech-Based Hero Shooter Reminiscent Of Titanfall

Galahad 3093 Is A Mech-Based Hero Shooter Reminiscent Of Titanfall

Feature
Arkane Talks Going From Dishonored To Deathloop

Arkane Talks Going From Dishonored To Deathloop