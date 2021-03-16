News

Activision Blizzards Esports Division Suffers Layoffs

by Liana Ruppert on Mar 16, 2021 at 04:58 PM

Activision Blizzard has laid off approximately 50 employees from its esports division, partly due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic resulting in a lack of live event opportunities. 

Following a year of quarantines and social isolation, the company has decided to continue its shift away from live events, even post-COVID. In a report from Sports Business Journal, as shared by esports insider Rod Breslau, the decision indicates future moves planned once society returns to a semblance of normalcy. 

In an interview with Activision Blizzard president of sports and entertainment Tony Petitti, he confirmed that the divisions impacted the most have to do with both the Overwatch and Call of Duty leagues. According to Petitti, this is a part of a larger shift regarding how the company tackles its event-centered business and is part of the strategy to become "less dependent" on this social gathering type. 

While this doesn't mean that live events will be going away completely, the pandemic has dramatically altered the face of esports over the past year. Not just Blizzard-related competitive scenes, either; esports as a whole has seen a dramatic pivot away from flashy on-stage events due to safety concerns. 

"We learned a lot last year in terms of how the leagues can be structured for online play, and we’ll look to carry forward the best practices from that,” said the president during the interview. "In terms of timing, it’s a reaction to the realities of how the leagues are playing and what resources we need to allocate to serve best the league, owners, teams, and fans." 

He then added that the decision to lay off about 50 employees wasn't a decision they made "lightly." However, the memory of when this same company abruptly cut over 800 jobs is still fresh from 2019, and it then shortly followed those cuts with a call for approximately 2,000 new employees. 

A separate, later report from Bloomberg indicates the layoffs aren't just impacting the esports division. In response to a wider range of layoffs, a spokesperson told the site that other areas affected include Candy Crush developer King. However, the exact number of those employees impacted is not known at this time. 

Included in the severance is a 90-day package and continued health benefits for one year post-layoffs. Bloomberg also reported that as part of that severance, all employees impacted also received a $200 gift card to Battle.net, the launcher for Blizzard games. 

[Source: Sports Business Journal via Twitter]

On
On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Popular Content

review
Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time Review – Precision Platforming

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time Review – Precision Platforming

News
New Halo Infinite Details Reveal Dynamic Weather, More Engaging Enemy Encounters, And More

New Halo Infinite Details Reveal Dynamic Weather, More Engaging Enemy Encounters, And More

gamer culture
Thomas The Tank Engine Invades Valheim, No Mod Needed

Thomas The Tank Engine Invades Valheim, No Mod Needed

interview
Cities: Skylines Studio CEO Talks Development, Mod Community, And Six Years Of Success

Cities: Skylines Studio CEO Talks Development, Mod Community, And Six Years Of Success

News
Resident Evil Infinite Darkness Netflix Series Key Art, Synopsis, And More Revealed

Resident Evil Infinite Darkness Netflix Series Key Art, Synopsis, And More Revealed

Mod Corner
Mod Corner: Dragon Age Invades Skyrim With These BioWare-Inspired Mods

Mod Corner: Dragon Age Invades Skyrim With These BioWare-Inspired Mods

News
New PlayStation Event Will Feature Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade And Resident Evil Village

New PlayStation Event Will Feature Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade And Resident Evil Village

News
Techland Has A Dying Light 2 Update For Us Next Week

Techland Has A Dying Light 2 Update For Us Next Week

News
Galahad 3093 Is A Mech-Based Hero Shooter Reminiscent Of Titanfall

Galahad 3093 Is A Mech-Based Hero Shooter Reminiscent Of Titanfall

Feature
Like Diablo? Like Pokémon? Siralim Ultimate Might Be A Perfect Fit

Like Diablo? Like Pokémon? Siralim Ultimate Might Be A Perfect Fit