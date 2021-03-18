EA Play Xbox Game Pass Recommendations

Star Wars: Squadrons is set after the events in Return of the Jedi, and the second iteration of the Death Star has gone kaput. With the Empire and Rebel forces once more at each other's throats, Squadrons gives players a chance to feel like a real pilot in a galaxy far, far away. It's pretty awesome, and even better if you have VR!

Our editor-in-chief, Andrew Reiner, recently reviewed the game, saying: "Squadrons’ single-player may fizzle out frequently like a malfunctioning hyperdrive motivator, but the multiplayer continually impresses and is worth the price of entry alone. Flying in formation with a group of friends put a smile on my face, and that was just the calm before the storm. When the lasers start flying, Squadrons’ multiplayer can be nothing short of exhilarating and a great test of skill, pushing players to be clever in the cockpit to outthink and outmaneuver opponents. Given just how enjoyable it is to pilot an X-Wing or TIE Fighter, this is a multiplayer experience I will continually go back to, even if EA doesn’t support it with new content. It’s just fun to play, providing something different compared to most of today’s competitive games."

Seriously! Give it a go, even if this style of game isn't your usual go-to. It's fun!