News

EA Play Comes To Xbox Game Pass On PC Tomorrow With Over 60 EA Titles

by Liana Ruppert on Mar 17, 2021 at 10:26 AM

The Xbox Game Pass is a phenomenal (and affordable) subscription service that gives players immediate access to a plethora of titles at no additional cost. That being said, a common complaint is that the Xbox Game Pass on PC is severely lacking when comparing it to its original console counterpart. Luckily for PC Game Pass holders, that's about to change because over 60 EA titles are making their way onto the Xbox Game Pass PC library starting tomorrow. 

EA Play has already integrated previously with Xbox and Steam, but now it's converging with the PC version of Xbox Game Pass as well. Starting tomorrow at 2:00 p.m. Pacific, Xbox Game Pass PC and Ultimate members will be able to enjoy EA Play on Windows 10 at no additional cost outside of the Game Pass monthly fee. 

So what does this mean for you, dear player? Well, it means that over 60 EA titles are making their way into your library for free, including the well-received Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order single-player experience from Respawn, Star Wars: Squadrons, The Sims, a wide variety of sports games, Titanfall 2, and more. 

There will also be rewards each month for your favorite games. For March, these rewards include: 

  • Gold Team Fantasy MUT packs for Madden 21
  • EA Play Celebration Pack for Madden 21
  • An N7 Weapon Charm for Apex Legends
  • And a few unannounced surprises

Members-only content will also be available for Game Pass owners, including challenges, rewards, and special discounts on games and DLC. Early access trial periods will also be available, much like they have been in the past for EA Play members. 

Don't have Xbox Game Pass yet? Here's why you should look into it: This service has grown immensely since its launch, and the value is unparalleled in the gaming-verse. There are two options to choose from, with the standard Xbox Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate. Xbox Game Pass is $9.99, whereas the Ultimate version includes Xbox Live for $14.99. The Xbox Live membership includes monthly free games and exclusive sales on games. 

What do you think about the integration of EA Play for Xbox Game Pass PC? Does this change your mind at all regarding the PC-specific membership? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below! 

[Source: Xbox]

On
On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Popular Content

gamer culture
Thomas The Tank Engine Invades Valheim, No Mod Needed

Thomas The Tank Engine Invades Valheim, No Mod Needed

News
Xbox Game Pass Adds 10 New Games This Month With Star Wars, Nier, And More

Xbox Game Pass Adds 10 New Games This Month With Star Wars, Nier, And More

Mod Corner
Mod Corner: Dragon Age Invades Skyrim With These BioWare-Inspired Mods

Mod Corner: Dragon Age Invades Skyrim With These BioWare-Inspired Mods

interview
Cities: Skylines Studio CEO Talks Development, Mod Community, And Six Years Of Success

Cities: Skylines Studio CEO Talks Development, Mod Community, And Six Years Of Success

Feature
Like Diablo? Like Pokémon? Siralim Ultimate Might Be A Perfect Fit

Like Diablo? Like Pokémon? Siralim Ultimate Might Be A Perfect Fit

News
New PlayStation Event Will Feature Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade And Resident Evil Village

New PlayStation Event Will Feature Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade And Resident Evil Village

News
Galahad 3093 Is A Mech-Based Hero Shooter Reminiscent Of Titanfall

Galahad 3093 Is A Mech-Based Hero Shooter Reminiscent Of Titanfall

News
Bungie Officially Removes Destiny 2 12-Player Raid Bug

Bungie Officially Removes Destiny 2 12-Player Raid Bug

News
Techland Has A Dying Light 2 Update For Us Next Week

Techland Has A Dying Light 2 Update For Us Next Week

Feature
Arkane Talks Going From Dishonored To Deathloop

Arkane Talks Going From Dishonored To Deathloop