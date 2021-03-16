News

Xbox Game Pass Adds 10 New Games This Month With Star Wars, Nier, And More

by Liana Ruppert on Mar 16, 2021 at 11:35 AM

In addition to the 20 new Bethesda games, Xbox Game Pass is adding even more games to the subscription service with popular adventures like Octopath Traveler, Yakuza 6, and more. Oh, and Undertale, which was confirmed earlier this week with exclusive Xbox-only additions. 

What's new on Xbox Game Pass? 

The Xbox Game Pass is an always-evolving subscription service with a constant influx of new titles added and games being removed to make room. Here is what's coming to (and what's leaving) Xbox Game Pass this month without further adieu. 

Xbox Wire

What's coming: 

  • Undertale, Cloud, Console, and PC - Available today
  • Empire of Sin, Cloud, Console, and PC - March 18
  • Nier: Automata, PC - March 18
  • Star Wars: Squadrons, Console - March 18
  • Torchlight III, PC - March 18
  • Genesis Noir, Console, PC - March 25
  • Octopath Traveler, Console, PC - March 25
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Ultimate Edition, PC - March 25
  • Supraland, PC - March 25
  • Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, Cloud, Console, and PC - March 25
  • Narita Boy, Cloud, Console, and PC - March 30
  • Outriders, Cloud, Console - April 1

DLC and game updates: 

What's leaving:

  • Hyperdot, Console, PC - March 31
  • Journey to the Savage Planet, Console - March 31
  • Machinarium, PC - March 31

What is Xbox Game Pass?

For those that may not have Xbox Game Pass yet, it's a deal that you've likely heard a lot about in the past year. It's grown exponentially, and the value is undeniable. For those still on the fence, there are two options to choose from with the normal Xbox Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate. Xbox Game Pass is $9.99, whereas the Ultimate version includes Xbox Live for $14.99. 

It's a solid investment, especially if you're a little pickier when it comes to games. Xbox Game Pass allows players access to over 100 titles at no additional cost outside of the membership, including first-party day one additions and acquired studio games (like Bethesda). 

Thoughts on the latest Xbox Game Pass additions? What do you hope gets added next? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below! 

Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Yakuza 6: The Song of Lifecover

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:
April 17, 2018 (PlayStation 4), 
March 25, 2021 (Xbox One, PC)
Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfirecover

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Mac, Linux
Release Date:
May 8, 2018 (PC, Mac, Linux), 
January 28, 2020 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
Octopath Travelercover

Octopath Traveler

Platform:
Switch, Stadia, PC
Release Date:
July 13, 2018 (Switch), 
June 7, 2019 (PC), 
April 28, 2020 (Stadia)
Supralandcover

Supraland

Platform:
PC
Release Date:
Star Wars: Squadronscover

Star Wars: Squadrons

Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:

