Xbox Game Pass Adds 10 New Games This Month With Star Wars, Nier, And More

In addition to the 20 new Bethesda games, Xbox Game Pass is adding even more games to the subscription service with popular adventures like Octopath Traveler, Yakuza 6, and more. Oh, and Undertale, which was confirmed earlier this week with exclusive Xbox-only additions.

What's new on Xbox Game Pass?

The Xbox Game Pass is an always-evolving subscription service with a constant influx of new titles added and games being removed to make room. Here is what's coming to (and what's leaving) Xbox Game Pass this month without further adieu.

Xbox Wire

What's coming:

Undertale, Cloud, Console, and PC - Available today

Empire of Sin, Cloud, Console, and PC - March 18

Nier: Automata, PC - March 18

Star Wars: Squadrons, Console - March 18

Torchlight III, PC - March 18

Genesis Noir, Console, PC - March 25

Octopath Traveler, Console, PC - March 25

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Ultimate Edition, PC - March 25

Supraland, PC - March 25

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, Cloud, Console, and PC - March 25

Narita Boy, Cloud, Console, and PC - March 30

Outriders, Cloud, Console - April 1

DLC and game updates:

Minecraft x Uniqlo Skin Pack, Vol. 2 - Today

Sea of Thieves Third Anniversary Event - March 18 - March 21

The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos DLC 10% Off- March 17

What's leaving:

Hyperdot, Console, PC - March 31

Journey to the Savage Planet, Console - March 31

Machinarium, PC - March 31

What is Xbox Game Pass?

For those that may not have Xbox Game Pass yet, it's a deal that you've likely heard a lot about in the past year. It's grown exponentially, and the value is undeniable. For those still on the fence, there are two options to choose from with the normal Xbox Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate. Xbox Game Pass is $9.99, whereas the Ultimate version includes Xbox Live for $14.99.

It's a solid investment, especially if you're a little pickier when it comes to games. Xbox Game Pass allows players access to over 100 titles at no additional cost outside of the membership, including first-party day one additions and acquired studio games (like Bethesda).

Thoughts on the latest Xbox Game Pass additions? What do you hope gets added next? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!