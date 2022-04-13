Learn The Origin Story Of Overwatch 2's Sojourn In New Trailer

It is important to keep in mind what is going on within Activision Blizzard at this time regarding ongoing allegations about the work culture. The ongoing lawsuit from the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) against the company is over reported toxic workplace culture. The bulk of the suit focuses on "violations of the state's civil rights and equal pay laws," specifically regarding the treatment of women and other marginalized groups. To learn more about the proceedings thus far, including details listed in the lawsuit against Activision Blizzard, please check out our previous coverage here.

Blizzard has released a new video shedding light on the origin story of Overwatch 2's new hero, Sojourn.

A trailer sheds light on Sojourn's background as a former Canadian special forces captain who worked alongside Overwatch during its peak. We still don't know much about her combat abilities beyond the fact that she's a damage-focused hero, but players will find out when Sojourn becomes playable in the game's upcoming PvP beta for PC.

Speaking of that beta, it's set to go live sometime this month after Blizzard announced it was detaching PvP modes from PvE to get the former content out the door faster. Overwatch 2 still doesn't have a release window, and its development has been affected by factors such as Activision Blizzard's ongoing sexual harassment lawsuits, staff departures, and the publisher's impending acquisition by Microsoft.

